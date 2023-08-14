New Zealand
AAP

Kiwis lining up in droves to become Aussie citizens

9:00am
New figures have shown more than 15,000 New Zealanders have started the process for Australian citizenship since changes came into effect at the start of July.

Thousands of New Zealanders have signed up to become Australian citizens, weeks after a new pathway to citizenship opened up.

Under the changes, agreed to by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins earlier this year, Kiwis who had been living in Australia for at least four years on a special category visa could apply for citizenship.

Previously, New Zealanders in Australia on the special category visa would be able to stay in the country but would be limited in receiving government payments and would have to first apply for permanent residency before becoming citizens.

Under the changes, New Zealanders on the special category visa looking to become citizens can bypass the permanent residency step.

Since July, about half of all citizenship applications have been from New Zealanders.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said the changes had strengthened the bond between the two countries.

He said 15,000 "of our closest friends" had applied to become Aussies in the 40 days since the change came into effect.

"The government's commonsense change has created a pathway to citizenship for so many who have been living and working in Australia for years and contributing to our local communities," he said.

Almost 500 of the 15,000 who have started the citizenship process had already passed the citizenship test.

