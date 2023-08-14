Indigenous people embraced at World Cup, but will the legacy live on?

More than any previous tournament, the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has leaned into both including and showcasing the indigenous cultures of both nations.

For some Indigenous groups, though, there's not enough commitment to a more lasting legacy.

This Women's World Cup was the first hosted by two countries. FIFA, led by a panel of six indigenous women, worked with both countries to make sure the Australia's First Nations and New Zealand's Māori cultures were included.

For the first time at a World Cup, all of the nine host cities were referred to in both English and Indigenous terms in the FIFA materials surrounding the event, including website content, signage and broadcasts.

Football organisers in Australia and New Zealand successfully pushed to have indigenous flags flying at stadiums. In New Zealand a traditional karanga call was performed ahead of each match, while in Australia the pre-game ceremonies included a welcome to country by Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander elders.

ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA executives had cultural awareness training in the run-up to the World Cup and the players attended traditional ceremonies when they arrived. The United States was among eight teams that participated in Auckland.

“I don't think we've ever had a cultural welcome like that in any of the places we've had a World Cup before," American defender Kelley O'Hara said.

"I know how special it is for the New Zealand players, for the Australian players, for the people of New Zealand and Australia. I'm really good friends with (Ferns defender) Ali Riley, she has so much pride in the fact that this tournament is being played in New Zealand.”

Spain's team caused a stir before the tournament when they mocked the haka in a video posted to social media. Captain Ivana Andres later apologised to elders and members of the Rangitane O Manawatu iwi (tribe) at a ceremony in the North Island city of Palmerston North, where the team was based during the group stage.

“Their words came from the heart and there was an acknowledgement that they understood that the haka is very precious, not only to Māori but to all of Aotearoa,” Iwi representative Professor Meihana Durie said.

Aboriginals perform a Welcome to Country ceremony ahead of the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA's head of women's soccer, Sarai Bareman, is of Dutch and Samoan descent and was raised in New Zealand.

“I can't even remember the number of conversations that I've had until today with people who have come from overseas, who have commented about how special it is to have a ‘Welcome to Country’ in First Nations and in Māori when the teams are coming onto the field," Bareman said.

"People think that is so special, and it is, and it's so unique. And how amazing that these two beautiful cultures are being shown, literally, to the entire globe.”

Akin to Australia’s Legacy 23 – a programme seeking to develop women’s football beyond the World Cup - New Zealand has Aotearoa United: Legacy Starts Now.

The football federation also partnered with Māori Football Aotearoa and Sport New Zealand to develop a school program aimed at increasing participation in sports for young girls from different backgrounds, including Indigenous communities.

“The Sport continues to grow, as you see it's the most participated sport in the country. We are aided by the growth of futsal, which just can’t stop growing as well," said Andrew Pragnell, CEO of New Zealand Football.

“We’ve got to make sure we continue to make sure our environments are well connected and that they’re supporting as many young people to join the sport from all walks of life as possible.”