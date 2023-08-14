World

rnz.co.nz

Fiji police boost presence after violent tourist attacks reported

28 mins ago
Suva in Fiji.

Suva in Fiji. (Source: istock.com)

Authorities in Fiji have stepped in to secure its tourism industry's reputation following recent international travel advisories calling for caution amidst rising criminal activities.

Last month, the New Zealand, United States, and Canadian governments issued alerts calling on tourists to remain alert in public places.

These governments warned of assaults, robberies and sexual assaults in Suva's downtown nightspots.

However, Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka, told RNZ Pacific: "Fiji is safe."

"It was specific to certain areas in Suva. Otherwise, the whole country is safe," Gavoka said.

"Our prime minister had gone public to say Fiji is one of the safest countries in the world.

"We respect what they (embassies) have to do what they have to do, but they highlighted the fact that we should not worry because Fiji is firmly in level one. The lowest advisory for any country."

What seems like an alarming warning, when placed into context for New Zealanders, simply translates to "some risks".

The New Zealand Government's official travelling advice website, SafeTravel, advises New Zealanders to "exercise increased caution" when in Fiji.

"Theft and assault have been reported by locals and tourists alike, with most occurring at night and in urban areas," it states.

"We advise New Zealanders to avoid poorly lit areas at night, particularly in Suva. Female travellers can be subject to sexual harassment and there have been incidents of sexual assault against tourists. Female travellers should take extra care, and avoid walking alone, particularly at night."

SafeTravel's level two advisory cautions for slightly more vigilance than you would require when in New Zealand.

Other Pacific tourism destinations for New Zealanders, such as the Cook Islands and New Caledonia, are also grouped into a level two security.

For US citizens, this is the lowest advisory for safety and security risk.

Despite safety assurances, Fiji is taking heed and the hotel operators are "concerned".

Staying on top

Fiji's Hotel and Tourism Association chief executive Fantasha Lockington told RNZ Pacific that after the blowout of these advisories, communication was established with the tourism minister and the Tourism Police Unit.

Fantasha Lockington.

Fantasha Lockington. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

"We are concerned. We can see you're doing some things, but we don't feel like you're doing enough," Lockington told the authorities.

"When an embassy like the US puts out a travel advisory, we expect that if this is going to be a trend, where there's going to be other embassies that put these advisories, then that is a concern for any countries where tourism is its highest revenue earner."

Lockington said the industry was concerned that this trend could continue "to a point where it becomes too hard to roll it back".

"It's raising our voices at a time to say 'this isn't good enough'. We need to make some changes now rather than when it gets worse.

"It should be safe enough for any citizen, regardless of where they are from, to be able to walk the streets where you want to go."

Since last month's advisories, government ministries, the police force, and hotel operators have been working in tangent to allay concerns.

Increasing police visibility

Fiji's Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua said police would increase its presence through checkpoints around the capital.

"The government have an investment in aiding 100 new police constables demonstrates our determination to address the police-to-public ratio and improve public safety," Tikoduadua said.

In addition to the increase in police numbers, the minister also announced the implementation of the Police Behavioural Insights Team Initiative.

This programme simply means police presence will increase in both CBD and residential areas.

"This programme will further enhance police visibility and accessibility in our neighbourhoods, fostering the sense of safety and reassurance for all citizens," he told local media in a press conference.

With the increased security presence across the ground, acting police commissioner Juki Fong Chew has reiterated that the crime rate is dropping.

"People are coming up with the perception, but when you look at perception and reality, the statistics itself says it is a decrease," Chew said.

New Zealand travellers make up a big chunk - almost 25% of tourists to Fiji - and the hoteliers intend to keep it this way.

Lockington said the industry had not experienced any major shifts in arrivals since the issuance of the advisories.

Fiji's Mamanuca Islands

Fiji's Mamanuca Islands (Source: istock.com)

"We are full to capacity this peak season ... the reason we raised our concern is that we don't want it to get to a point where that becomes an issue," she said.

The Fijian government also knows protecting tourism is crucial for its post-Covid economic recovery. Gavoka is confident the country is taking the right steps.

"Things are safe in Fiji. The numbers for tourism here are gangbusters," he said.

"Nothing has affected the demand for Fiji."

"Expedia, one of the biggest travel consolidators in the world, had carried out a survey, and Fiji was on top of the list of the countries people want to visit."

Crime rates in Fiji have reduced by 7%, according to figures released by the police.

By Rachael Nath for rnz.co.nz

WorldPacific IslandsTourismTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

Concern grows among Lyttelton locals ahead of cruise season

Concern grows among Lyttelton locals ahead of cruise season

Last season saw more than 125,000 tourists descend on the port town.

8:09pm

2:06

Maui wildfire death toll rises to 80 as survivors return to ruins

Maui wildfire death toll rises to 80 as survivors return to ruins

Fuelled by a dry summer and strong winds, at least three wildfires erupted on Maui this week, ravaging the parched brush covering the island.

Sat, Aug 12

Pacific Update: PNG musicians, dancers a hit on world stage

Pacific Update: PNG musicians, dancers a hit on world stage

Fri, Aug 11

7:09

Pilot miscommunication caused United plane to drop within 227m of ocean

Pilot miscommunication caused United plane to drop within 227m of ocean

Fri, Aug 11

Queenstown family revives legendary thrill-seeking ride from '80s

Queenstown family revives legendary thrill-seeking ride from '80s

Thu, Aug 10

4:20

Passport wait times approaching levels seen at border reopening

Passport wait times approaching levels seen at border reopening

Wed, Aug 9

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

10 mins ago

Pig that caused major delays on Akl motorway up for adoption

Pig that caused major delays on Akl motorway up for adoption

28 mins ago

Fiji police boost presence after violent tourist attacks reported

Fiji police boost presence after violent tourist attacks reported

48 mins ago

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

50 mins ago

Jury to begin deliberations in Lauren Dickason murder trial

Jury to begin deliberations in Lauren Dickason murder trial

2:21pm

'Good interest' in rare $2m Ford supercar with impressive top speed

'Good interest' in rare $2m Ford supercar with impressive top speed

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

The course – titled Literature: Taylor's Version – will use Swift's work as a launchpad to tackle famous writings.

11:07am

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

"Not holding my breath for Elon, but I’ll share details on my next fight when I’m ready," the Facebook founder said on Threads.

5:00am

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Sat, Aug 12

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Sat, Aug 12