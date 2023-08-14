World
AAP

'Emergency incident' unfolding at Sydney Airport

34 mins ago
There are reports a passenger is being unruly inside a plane stopped on the tarmac.

There are reports a passenger is being unruly inside a plane stopped on the tarmac. (Source: Nine)

An emergency incident is unfolding at Sydney International Airport after a flight was turned back within hours of departing.

The Australian Federal Police was called to the airport this evening to respond to the incident, a spokeswoman confirmed.

"An update will be provided at an appropriate time," the spokeswoman said.

There are reports a passenger is being unruly inside a plane stopped on the tarmac.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 left for Kuala Lumpur at 1.06pm (local time) but landed back on the Sydney runway at 3.47pm (local time), flight tracking website FlightAware shows.

Flight MH122, which was bound for Malaysia, has returned to Sydney Airport.

Flight MH122, which was bound for Malaysia, has returned to Sydney Airport. (Source: Nine)

An airport spokesman said emergency agencies were being supported in their management of the incident.

"The airport is operational with flights arriving and departing," the statement said.

"Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airline regarding the status of their flight."

WorldAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Diary revealed ex-Sydney teacher's alleged underage relationships

Diary revealed ex-Sydney teacher's alleged underage relationships

A 55-year-old former teacher was arrested after details of his time spent with a female student were found in her diary.

7:33pm

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

Australian PM Anthony Albanese brushed off concerns about the impact a snap public holiday, particularly on small businesses and hospitals.

7:14pm

1:58

Watch: Entangled humpback whale rescued on Gold Coast

Watch: Entangled humpback whale rescued on Gold Coast

6:46pm

0:57

Woman at centre of deadly Vic mushroom meal gives account of events

Woman at centre of deadly Vic mushroom meal gives account of events

4:51pm

2:03

Mushroom meal survivor's family 'deeply moved' by public support

Mushroom meal survivor's family 'deeply moved' by public support

8:46am

0:26

Australia: Cheaper and easier to travel, but is it all better?

Australia: Cheaper and easier to travel, but is it all better?

Sat, Aug 12

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

The 82-year-old apprentice learning from his 24-year-old 'senior'

4:09

The 82-year-old apprentice learning from his 24-year-old 'senior'

34 mins ago

'Emergency incident' unfolding at Sydney Airport

'Emergency incident' unfolding at Sydney Airport

53 mins ago

Let's Get Wellington Moving staff earn twice that of average Wellingtonian

Let's Get Wellington Moving staff earn twice that of average Wellingtonian

7:33pm

Diary revealed ex-Sydney teacher's alleged underage relationships

Diary revealed ex-Sydney teacher's alleged underage relationships

7:14pm

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

1:58

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

The Shape of You singer can add to his CV after debuting his latest career move in a Instagram video posted over the weekend.

4:44pm

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

The course – titled Literature: Taylor's Version – will use Swift's work as a launchpad to tackle famous writings.

11:07am

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

5:00am

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Sat, Aug 12