'Emergency incident' unfolding at Sydney Airport

An emergency incident is unfolding at Sydney International Airport after a flight was turned back within hours of departing.

The Australian Federal Police was called to the airport this evening to respond to the incident, a spokeswoman confirmed.

"An update will be provided at an appropriate time," the spokeswoman said.

There are reports a passenger is being unruly inside a plane stopped on the tarmac.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 left for Kuala Lumpur at 1.06pm (local time) but landed back on the Sydney runway at 3.47pm (local time), flight tracking website FlightAware shows.

Flight MH122, which was bound for Malaysia, has returned to Sydney Airport. (Source: Nine)

An airport spokesman said emergency agencies were being supported in their management of the incident.

"The airport is operational with flights arriving and departing," the statement said.

"Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airline regarding the status of their flight."