Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

47 mins ago
Australia's Sam Kerr laughing with Australia's Emily Van Egmond after winning the Women's World Cup round of 16 match against Denmark, in Sydney, August 7, 2023.

A public holiday in honour of Australia's World Cup success is looking more and more likely as the prime minister calls for a national celebration regardless of the final result.

The Matildas booked Australia a spot in the semi-finals after a nail-biting penalty shootout with France, setting up a showdown with England on Wednesday.

Should the hosts advance to the final and win, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has flagged the possibility of the country's workers enjoying a day off in recognition of the victory.

He brushed off concerns about the impact a snap public holiday could have, particularly on small business and hospital bookings.

"The world doesn't stop on a public holiday," he told ABC Radio on Monday.

Albanese remembered people were concerned about the cost of the national day of mourning when Queen Elizabeth II died but it ended up providing hospitality businesses with a big boost.

"Regardless of what happens, what we need to do is to have a proper celebration for the Matildas and their achievements," he said.

"It has been extraordinary the way that they've carried themselves not just on the field during a game but afterwards as well."

The prime minister will discuss the matter with state and territory leaders when they meet for national cabinet this week.

NSW Premier Chris Minns has already signalled his support for a public holiday.

"If the Matildas win the semi-final and then win the World Cup final then yes we'll pursue a public holiday in NSW," he told 2GB Radio.

"Not just to celebrate the victory, but also to have a massive civic celebration and allow the Matildas to celebrate with the people of Sydney in what would be an amazing, life-changing and unbelievable event in the state's history."

