Vets back recommendation for national cat management framework

Vets are backing a report pushing for greater restrictions on cat owners.

Parliament's environment select committee is recommending the government create a nation-wide cat management framework, which would see almost all cats be registered, desexed and microchipped.

The select committee said in its final report on a petition to mandate the registration and desexing of pet cats and kittens that it accepted the evidence of submitters that the "current, largely unregulated approach to cats does not serve the welfare of the large numbers of stray and feral cats".

"We agree with submitters it is time to legislate a nation-wide cat management framework based on the notion cats should be registered, desexed, and microchipped with appropriate exemptions," the report said.

"Such a framework already exists for dogs and we believe it is time to apply the same approach for cats. We consider that a nationally consistent approach to cat control would provide a more effective outcome than bylaws."

The select committee said the move would help New Zealand achieve the goal of being predator-free by 2050.

A spokesperson from the New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) said it supported the proposed framework.

"The NZVA strongly supports the principles of responsible cat ownership that contribute to creating a harmonious relationship between people, animals and the environment," said Sally Cory, the association's head of veterinary services (companion animal).

"The introduction of a legislative framework is in alignment with the National Cat Management Strategy Group which advocates for responsible cat ownership, humane cat management, and environmental protection."

The recommended changes would contribute to reducing the number of unwanted cats and protect the country's wildlife, Cory said.

The government's response to the recommendations is due in late October.

rnz.co.nz