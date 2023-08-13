Boxing
Joshua's knockout win sets up possible showdown with Wilder

12:08pm
Anthony Joshua goes on the attack during his stoppage victory over Robert Helenius.

Anthony Joshua goes on the attack during his stoppage victory over Robert Helenius.

Former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua won for the second time on his comeback trail after blocking out jeers from the London crowd to produce a thunderous seventh-round stoppage against Robert Helenius today and stay on track for a future bout with Deontay Wilder.

Joshua had been set to face fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte until his rival had to be pulled from the show last weekend when “adverse analytical findings” were detected in his doping test.

Helenius stepped in as a last-minute opponent at the O2 Arena, but the pre-match focus was on what next for Joshua with talks taking place with Wilder’s camp over a fight in the new year.

It would only happen if Joshua could navigate the Finnish veteran and a slow start to proceedings saw whistles followed by boos in round three and further jeers at the end of round six.

Joshua was able to provide the crowd with a spectacular finish, unleashing a huge right hand to knock Helenius off his feet after 1 minute, 27 seconds of round seven.

Joshua had returned to his winning ways in April but only after an unconvincing display in a unanimous points victory over Jermaine Franklin.

Anthony Joshua celebrates his victory.

Anthony Joshua celebrates his victory.

There was initial concern over Helenius, who remained motionless, but he was able to get back up to his feet before the two fighters touched gloves.

While Joshua was coy over what next, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed plans to fight Wilder next and current world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury later in 2024.

“It is the fight we want. We have a three-fight plan," Hearn said. “It was Helenius, first Dillian Whyte and then Helenius, and now Wilder and then Tyson Fury. That is the ambition.”

Meanwhile, Joshua responded to his critics during a short interview in the ring.

“I just want to give a big round of applause for Robert Helenius for taking this fight,” Joshua said. “People need to leave me alone. This is my time in the ring. Let me breathe. The guy has got talent, I had to figure him out because he was a late replacement and I want to thank him for saving the show.

“I don’t want to say too much. But my back hurts from carrying the heavyweight division.”

