World
Associated Press

Investigation launched into death of sherpa on K2

40 mins ago
Mohammed Hassan's mother weeps as she shows a photo of him with her husband.

Mohammed Hassan's mother weeps as she shows a photo of him with her husband. (Source: Associated Press)

An investigation has been launched into the death of a Pakistani porter near the peak of the world's most treacherous mountain, following allegations that dozens of climbers eager to reach the summit had walked past the man after he was gravely injured in a fall.

The accusations surrounding events on July 27 on K2, the world's second-highest peak, overshadowed a record established by Norwegian climber Kristin Harila and her Sherpa guide Tenjin. By climbing K2 that day, they became the world's fastest climbers, scaling the world's 14 highest mountains in 92 days.

Harila rejected any responsibility for the death of the porter, Mohammed Hassan, a 27-year-old father of three who slipped and fell off a narrow trail in a particularly dangerous area of K2 known as the bottleneck. In an Instagram post on Friday, she wrote that she felt "angry at how many people have been blaming others for this tragic death" and that no one was at fault.

Harila was defending herself against allegations from two other climbers who were on K2 that day, Austrian Wilhelm Steindl and German Philip Flaemig. The pair had aborted their climb because of difficult weather conditions, but said they reconstructed the events later by reviewing drone footage.

The footage showed dozens of climbers passing a gravely injured Hassan instead of coming to his rescue, Steindl told The Associated Press on Saturday. He alleged that the porter could have been saved if the other climbers, including Harila and her team, had given up attempts to reach the summit.

Steindl added that the footage shows "a man trying to rub (Hassan's) chest, trying to keep him warm, to keep him alive somehow. You can see that the man is desperate".

"We know by now that this was his friend, also a Pakistani high altitude porter," Steindl told AP. "And what you also see in the drone footage is a line of 70 climbers marching towards the summit."

"There is a double standard here. If I or any other Westerner had been lying there, everything would have been done to save them," Steindl said. "Everyone would have had to turn back to bring the injured person back down to the valley."

Steindl also said that July 27 was the only day in this season on which conditions were good enough for mountaineers to reach the summit of K2, which explains why there were so many climbers who were so eager to get to the top.

"I don't want to kind of directly blame anybody," Steindl said. "I'm just saying there was no rescue operation initiated and that's really very, very tragic because that's actually the most normal thing one would do in a situation like that."

Harila told Sky News that Hassan had been dangling from a rope, head down, after his fall at the bottleneck, which she described as "probably the most dangerous part of K2". She said that after about an hour, her team was able to pull him back onto the trail.

At some point, she and another person from her team decided to continue to the top while another team member stayed with Hassan, giving him warm water and oxygen from his own mask, the climber said.

Harila said she decided to continue moving toward the summit because her forward fixing team also ran into difficulties which she did not further detail in the interview.

Mohammed Hassan's children hold a portrait of him with his father.

Mohammed Hassan's children hold a portrait of him with his father. (Source: Associated Press)

Asked about Hassan's gear, Harila said that he did not wear a down suit and he didn't have gloves, nor did he have oxygen. "We didn't see any sign of either a mask or oxygen tank," she said.

Investigation into sherpa's death

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into Hassan's death, said Karrar Haidri, the secretary of the Pakistan Alpine Club, a sports organisation that also serves as the governing body for mountaineering in Pakistan. The investigation is being conducted by officials in the Gilgit-Baltistan region which has jurisdiction over K2, said Haidri.

Anwar Syed, the head of Lela Peak Expedition, the company that Hassan was working for, said he died about 150m below the summit. He said several people tried to help, providing oxygen and warmth, to no avail.

Syed said that because of the bottleneck's dangerous conditions, it would not be possible to retrieve Hassan's body and hand it to the family. He said his company had given money to Hassan's family and would continue to help, but did not elaborate.

Asked about Hassan's apparent lack of equipment, Syed said the expedition company pays money to porters to buy gear, and that Hassan was paid the agreed upon amount.

Steindl's fellow climber, Flaemig, alleged in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Der Standard that Hassan had no high-altitude experience. "He wasn't equipped properly. He did not have experience. He was a base camp porter and for the first time was picked to be a high-altitude porter. He wasn't qualified for this," he said.

Steindl visited Hassan's family and set up a crowd-funding campaign. After three days, donations reached more than €114,000 (NZ$209,000) on Saturday.

"I saw the suffering of the family," Steindl told AP. "The widow told me that her husband did all this so that his children would have a chance in life, so that they could go to school."

WorldAsia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Pop band The 1975 fined over Malaysian festival kiss

Pop band The 1975 fined over Malaysian festival kiss

During their Kuala Lumpur set, frontman Matty Healy made a speech about homosexuality, which is illegal in Malaysia, and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald on stage.

3:06pm

Up to 3 years prison for owning rainbow pride Swatch in Malaysia

Up to 3 years prison for owning rainbow pride Swatch in Malaysia

In May, authorities raided Swatch stores and confiscated more than 160 watches from its Pride Collection.

Fri, Aug 11

South Korea bunkers down as tropical storm set to strike

South Korea bunkers down as tropical storm set to strike

Wed, Aug 9

Kiwis among scouts evacuated from world jamboree in South Korea

Kiwis among scouts evacuated from world jamboree in South Korea

Tue, Aug 8

Death toll from Pakistan train derailment rises to 30

Death toll from Pakistan train derailment rises to 30

Mon, Aug 7

1:49

Hiroshima marks 78th anniversary of catastrophic atomic bombing

Hiroshima marks 78th anniversary of catastrophic atomic bombing

Sun, Aug 6

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

22 mins ago

ACT: Labour's GST off fruit and vege a 'huge own goal'

ACT: Labour's GST off fruit and vege a 'huge own goal'

40 mins ago

Investigation launched into death of sherpa on K2

Investigation launched into death of sherpa on K2

1:46pm

Full video: Hipkins speaks after making tax policy announcement

Full video: Hipkins speaks after making tax policy announcement

1:19pm

Labour promises to take GST off fruit and vegetables

Labour promises to take GST off fruit and vegetables

12:30pm

Possible Nats-ACT-NZ First coalition would 'survive' - Steven Joyce

21:45

Possible Nats-ACT-NZ First coalition would 'survive' - Steven Joyce

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

"There's a reason there's so many underdog sports movies," writes 1News film reviewer Richard Martin.

6:00am

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Owners Daryle and Kim Blackler are closing the doors to their Invercargill store, one of the last vestiges of a once-grand entertainment tradition.

7:41pm

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

3:38pm

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Fri, Aug 11

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

Fri, Aug 11