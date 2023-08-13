World
Associated Press

Death toll in Maui wildfires rises to 89

3:09pm
Burnt areas in Lahaina on the Maui island, Hawaii.

Burnt areas in Lahaina on the Maui island, Hawaii. (Source: Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)

A raging wildfire that swept through a picturesque town on the Hawaiian island of Maui this week has killed at least 89 people, authorities said today, making it the deadliest US wildfire of the past century.

The newly released figure surpassed the toll of the 2018 Camp Fire in northern California, which left 85 dead and destroyed the town of Paradies. A century earlier, the 1918 Cloquet Fire broke out in drought-stricken northern Minnesota and raced through a number of rural communities, destroying thousands of homes and killing hundreds.

At least two other fires have been burning in Maui, with no fatalities reported thus far: in south Maui’s Kihei area and in the mountainous, inland communities known as Upcountry. A fourth broke out Friday evening in Kaanapali, a coastal community in West Maui north of Lahaina, but crews were able to extinguish it, authorities said.

The new death toll today came as federal emergency workers with axes and cadaver dogs picked through the aftermath of the blaze, marking the ruins of homes with a bright orange X for an initial search and HR when they found human remains.

Dogs worked the rubble, and their occasional bark — used to alert their handlers to a possible corpse — echoed over the hot and colourless landscape.

The inferno that swept through the centuries-old town of Lahaina on Maui’s west coast four days earlier torched hundreds of homes and turned a lush, tropical area into a moonscape of ash. The state's governor predicted more bodies will be found.

“It’s going to rise," Governor Josh Green remarked today as he toured the devastation on historic Front St. "It will certainly be the worst natural disaster that Hawaii ever faced. ... We can only wait and support those who are living. Our focus now is to reunite people when we can and get them housing and get them health care, and then turn to rebuilding.”

Large swathes in Lahaina, on Hawaii's Maui island, have been left charred.

Large swathes in Lahaina, on Hawaii's Maui island, have been left charred. (Source: Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)

Those who escaped counted their blessings, thankful to be alive as they mourned those who didn't make it.

Retired fire captain Geoff Bogar and his friend of 35 years, Franklin Trejos, initially stayed behind to help others in Lahaina and save Bogar's house. But as the flames moved closer and closer Wednesday afternoon, they knew they had to get out. Each escaped to his own car. When Bogar's wouldn't start, he broke through a window to get out, then crawled on the ground until a police patrol found him and brought him to a hospital.

Trejos wasn't as lucky. When Bogar returned the next day, he found the bones of his 68-year-old friend in the back seat of his car, lying on top of the remains of the Bogars' beloved 3-year-old golden retriever Sam, whom he had tried to protect.

Trejos, a native of Costa Rica, had lived for years with Bogar and his wife, Shannon Weber-Bogar, helping her with her seizures when her husband couldn't. He filled their lives with love and laughter.

“God took a really good man,” Weber-Bogar said.

Bill Wyland, who lives on the island of Oahu but owns an art gallery on Lahaina's historic Front St, fled on his Harley Davidson, whipping the motorcycle onto empty sidewalks Wednesday to avoid traffic-jammed roads as embers burned the hair off the back of his neck.

Riding in winds he estimated to be at least 112 kilometres per hour, he passed a man on a bicycle who was pedaling for his life.

“It’s something you’d see in a Twilight Zone, horror movie or something,” Wyland said.

Wyland realised just how lucky he had been when he returned to downtown Lahaina on Friday.

“It was devastating to see all the burned-out cars. There was nothing that was standing,” he said.

The wildfires are the state's deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people.

The wildfires are the state's deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. (Source: Associated Press)

His gallery was destroyed, along with the works of 30 artists.

Emergency managers in Maui were searching for places to house people displaced from their homes. As many as 4500 people are in need of shelter, county officials said on Facebook early today, citing figures from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Pacific Disaster Centre.

Flyovers by the Civil Air Patrol counted 1,692 structures destroyed — almost all of them residential. Nine boats sank in Lahaina Harbor, officials determined using sonar.

The wildfires are the state’s deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. An even deadlier tsunami in 1946, which killed more than 150 on the Big Island, prompted development of a territory-wide emergency alert system with sirens that are tested monthly.

Hawaii emergency management records do not indicate the warning sirens sounded before fire hit the town. Officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations, but widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach.

Fuelled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the wildfires on Maui raced through parched brush covering the island.

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street.

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street. (Source: Associated Press)

The most serious blaze swept into Lahaina on Wednesday and destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000, leaving a grid of grey rubble wedged between the blue ocean and lush green slopes.

Front St, the heart of the historic downtown and Maui's economic hub, was nearly empty of life this morning.

Later in the day, search crews fanned out under the hot Maui sun in search of bodies, some with axes and tools to clear debris. Cadaver dogs took breaks in blue kiddie pools filled with water before going back to work. One dog searched a strip mall that was still standing, going business to business, while another walked down the street with its handler.

Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui.

Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui. (Source: Associated Press)

Maui water officials warned Lahaina and Kula residents not to drink running water, which may be contaminated even after boiling, and to only take short, lukewarm showers in well-ventilated rooms to avoid possible chemical vapour exposure.

The wildfire is already projected to be the second-costliest disaster in Hawaii history, behind only Hurricane Iniki in 1992, according to disaster and risk modeling firm Karen Clark & Company.

Riley Curran said he fled his Front St home after climbing up a neighbouring building to get a better look. He doubts county officials could have done more, given the speed of the onrushing flames.

“It’s not that people didn’t try to do anything," Curran said. “The fire went from zero to 100.”

Curran said he had seen horrendous wildfires growing up in California.

But, he added, “I’ve never seen one eat an entire town in four hours.”

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

