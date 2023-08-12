World
Associated Press

Wife of Long Island serial killings suspect living cancer 'nightmare'

54 mins ago
Booking image of Rex Heuermann.

Booking image of Rex Heuermann. (Source: Associated Press)

The wife of Rex Heuermann, the man charged with killing at least three women and burying their bodies on a remote coastal highway, is living in a "waking surreal nightmare," her attorney said, struggling to pay for cancer treatment while living in a house trashed by investigators.

At a news conference on Long Island, attorneys for Heuermann's estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, and his two adult children complained police left the home in shambles while searching for possible evidence.

"Their valuables were shattered, their places were destroyed, the places they laid their heads no longer exists," said Vess Mitev, an attorney who is also representing Heuermann's 26-year-old daughter, Victoria, and 34-year-old stepson, Christopher Sheridan. "They're going through a horrific emotional time that none of us can imagine."

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney has said police followed standard procedure during their 12-day search of the house.

Ellerup is scrambling to find a way to pay for her skin and breast cancer treatment once her medical insurance, which is tied to her husband's employment, runs out later this year, her lawyers said. Ellerup filed for divorce last month.

Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with the Gilgo Beach murders.

Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with the Gilgo Beach murders. (Source: Associated Press)

The family has raised more than $40,000 ($67,000 NZD) through a GoFundMe started by Melissa Moore, the daughter of serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson, known as the "Happy Face Killer".

That crowd-funding campaign drew complaints from John Ray, an attorney for Shannan Gilbert, a woman found dead in a coastal marsh on the same barrier island as the women Heurmann is accused of killing. He urged the public not to donate to the family.

Suffolk Police have concluded that Gilbert drowned accidentally — a finding her family has not accepted, believing she was also killed.

Heuermann, 59, was charged last month in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Megan Waterman. He is the prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, prosecutors have said. All four of the women were believed to be engaged in sex work prior to their disappearance. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty the charges.

Bob Macedonio, an attorney for Ellerup, said Heuermann was living a "complete double life", with his wife and children totally in the dark about his alleged crimes. The attorneys shared a photo of the Heuermann household on Christmas in 2011, a little over a year after his final victim went missing, showing wrapped gifts sitting under an adorned tree in the family's living room.

Authorities have not reached out to any family members, the lawyers said. Ellerup has spoken to her husband by phone, but has not visited him.

Heuermann is due back in court September 27. His estranged wife's lawyers have said they plan on suing law enforcement agencies over the damage to the house.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

US judge sent text to court staff about killing wife - prosecutors

US judge sent text to court staff about killing wife - prosecutors

Jeffrey Ferguson, drunk, allegedly texted his court clerk and bailiff to say he couldn't come into work because he'd shot his wife.

10:20am

Maui residents had little warning before wildfires overtook a town

Maui residents had little warning before wildfires overtook a town

Officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations - but widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach.

8:25am

NSW man who stabbed woman 120 times 'didn't know it was wrong'

NSW man who stabbed woman 120 times 'didn't know it was wrong'

9:45pm

Tupac Shakur cold case: Las Vegas police videos show home raid

Tupac Shakur cold case: Las Vegas police videos show home raid

9:00pm

Explainer: How nature is fuelling Hawaii's wildfires

Explainer: How nature is fuelling Hawaii's wildfires

7:00pm

2:20

Family of man beaten to death by NY police awarded $58 million

Family of man beaten to death by NY police awarded $58 million

3:01pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Auckland

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Auckland

54 mins ago

Wife of Long Island serial killings suspect living cancer 'nightmare'

Wife of Long Island serial killings suspect living cancer 'nightmare'

12:01pm

Fisher-Black braced for world road race challenge in Scotland

Fisher-Black braced for world road race challenge in Scotland

11:10am

One person dead after Hamilton house fire

0:44

One person dead after Hamilton house fire

11:02am

Man who died in Palmerston North shooting named

Man who died in Palmerston North shooting named

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sir Bob Geldof and U2’s Bono and The Edge were among Sinead’s celebrity friends at her private funeral service.

8:30pm

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

The film adapts a chapter from Bram Stoker's original Dracula novel which has been left out of every other adaptation.

8:00pm

Star of hit comedy Ted Lasso spotted at Akl FIFA Fanzone

Star of hit comedy Ted Lasso spotted at Akl FIFA Fanzone

5:09pm

Does Lorde's cryptic Instagram post hint at new material?

Does Lorde's cryptic Instagram post hint at new material?

3:09pm

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Fri, Aug 11