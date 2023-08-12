New Zealand
One person missing after Hamilton house fire

7:04am
Emergency services were called to a house on Fox St at 3.05am.

Emergency services were called to a house on Fox St at 3.05am. (Source: 1News)

One person is missing after a house fire in Hamilton early this morning.

Emergency services were called to a house on Fox St at 3.05am.

Police said the house was "fully engulfed" and neighbouring properties were evacuated by officers.

"Three occupants of the house were able to escape the house, however one occupant is not accounted for," a police spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said the fire didn't spread to any other houses. He said three people in the house were evacuated safely but another person was missing.

He said fire investigators were at the scene and would be conducting an investigation.

Police also remain at the house.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

