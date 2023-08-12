One person dead after Hamilton house fire

One person has died after a house fire in Hamilton early this morning.

Emergency services were called to a house on Fox St at 3.05am.

Police said the house was "fully engulfed" and neighbouring properties were evacuated by officers.

A police spokesperson said one person was found dead. Three other people were able to escape the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said the fire didn't spread to any other houses.

He said fire investigators were at the scene and would be conducting an investigation.

A police officer at the scene of an early morning house fire in Hamilton. (Source: 1News)

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said it treated two patients. One was in a serious condition and one was in a moderate condition. Both were taken to Waikato Hospital.

"A scene guard is in place and police will be working at the address today alongside FENZ investigators," a police spokesperson said.