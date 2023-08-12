New Zealand
Inspiring next generation keeping Simon Child in the game

By Michelle Prendiville, 1News Sport Reporter
1:49pm
Simon Child says having his family watching his games hits differently to anything else.

Inspiring the next generation is what's kept Simon Child in the game for almost 20 years.

But having his young family watching on in the Oceania Cup this week — that's a feeling that hits different.

The 35-year-old is back in the Black Sticks Mens side, who are looking to break Aussie hearts by beating their trans-Tasman rivals in a three match series to earn automatic Olympic qualification.

The Black Sticks Men lost the first match on Thursday but are hoping for a better outcome today and on Sunday.

Adding to the occasion is the fact that Child will line up for his 300th game in the black singlet on Sunday. He will become just the fifth player in New Zealand hockey history to reach the milestone.

"I was talking to my wife, and she asked 'are you excited yet?'

"I said 'na, not yet — you don't want to play the game before you play the game'."

1News has been on Child's journey from the beginning. The five-year-old South Auckland kid trying to follow in the footsteps of his mum, former Black Stick Cheryl law. To debuting for New Zealand at the age of just 16.

Now almost 20 years later, game number 300 awaits.

It'll be a special occasion on Sunday — four of the other 300 club members and former teammates will be watching on: Ryan Archibald, Dean Cousins, Shea, McAleese and Phil Burrows.

Burroughs is currently the Black Sticks women's coach and is adamant Child is hunting down his New Zealand goal scoring record.

"I just want him to get it, so people can stop talking about it," laughed Burrows.

"I don't know if people remember the skunk hairstyle he had back in the day. He needs to bring that back because that's when he scored a lot of goals."

