Wallabies: Cooper, Hooper axed from Rugby World Cup squad

6:33am
Eddie Jones.

Eddie Jones. (Source: Associated Press)

Eddie Jones admits he's got one eye on Australia's home Rugby World Cup in 2027 after opting for a heavy emphasis on youth for this year's tournament in France.

The Wallabies boss sprang a number of surprises in his 33-man squad named last night, culling veteran playmaker Quade Cooper and former captain Michael Hooper in favour of younger options.

He also dumped James Slipper as captain, replacing him with hulking lock Will Skelton - despite the new skipper admitting he lacks previous leadership experience.

No call was more shocking than Cooper's omission, with emerging star Carter Gordon and utility back Ben Donaldson chosen to steer the side around the park.

Hooper's absence had been widely forecast after the flanker lost his race against time with a calf injury.

Jones said informing Hooper and Cooper of their axing had been tough but backed those selected.

"They're really difficult decisions, they're both very good players, but... young players are the players that are going to take Australian rugby forward," he said.

"This squad is good enough to win this World Cup and possibly go on to win the next World Cup. That's the advantage of picking young guys.

"They all deserve their opportunities. It's not as if we're handing them jerseys on a platter but they'll bring energy and a lot of ambition and enthusiasm."

Among the bolters are 18-year-old NSW speedster Max Jorgensen and 23-year-old prop Blake Schoupp, while uncapped Western Force No. 9 Issak Fines-Leleiwasa has been named to back up Tate McDermott and Nic White.

Gun centre Len Ikitau hasn't been named as he battles a shoulder problem, joining Allan Alaalatoa (achilles) on the sidelines. Injured prop Taniela Tupou (rib) and centre Samu Kerevi (hand) are included.

Jones named Hooper and Slipper as co-captains ahead of the Rugby Championship but has shuffled his leadership plans, naming Skelton as skipper with McDermott, who led the Wallabies against the All Blacks in Dunedin last weekend, as his deputy.

Skelton will be the fifth player to lead the Wallabies in little more than a year, after Hooper, Slipper, Alaalatoa and McDermott.

"My job is to come here and change the team, and part of that is changing... the way the team is led," Jones said.

"Will's a good man, a good team man, he's played in a lot of winning teams in Europe and he brings that almost common touch to the team to bring them together."

A whopping 25 of the 33 players picked haven't been to a World Cup before, with all nine locks and back-rowers yet to feature at the showpiece event.

The Wallabies have gathered in Darwin for a four-day camp, readying themselves for their final tune-up match against France on August 28.

Their opening World Cup match is against Georgia on September 10.

Wallabies squad:

Forwards: Angus Bell, Pone Fa'amausili, Zane Nonggorr, Blake Schoupp, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Matt Faessler, David Porecki, Jordan Uelese, Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, Matt Philip, Will Skelton (capt), Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Rob Leota, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini.

Backs: Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Tate McDermott, Nic White, Carter Gordon, Lalakai Foketi, Samu Kerevi, Izaia Perese, Jordan Petaia, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Suliasi Vunivalu, Ben Donaldson, Josh Kemeny.

