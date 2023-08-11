Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

8:30pm
Sinéad O'Connor in 2012

Sinéad O'Connor in 2012 (Source: Getty)

Sinead O’Connor’s final song is a “haunting” rendition of The Skye Boat Song for the Outlander drama show.

The singer, who was laid to rest on Wednesday after she was found dead in London aged 56 on July 26, is said to have recorded the song as she “really resonated” with the series’ main character Claire – who travels from the 20th century to 18th century Scotland where she battles to adapt to life.

The Skye Boat Song has been updated for each Outlander season, but had typically featured the vocals of Raya Yarbrough.

Executive producer Maril Davis wanted something new for the latest version and got Sinead involved after she contacted her.

She told the Metro newspaper: “I’d heard that she really resonated with Claire’s story. Obviously, we knew she was struggling with the death of her son, and certainly wasn’t prepared necessarily to come out and do a lot of press. But we were so excited, and we just went down that road.”

Sinead’s son Shane, 17, took his life 18 months before her death after he fled a hospital where he was on suicide watch.

The singer’s recording of the Outlander track took two days and took place at Grouse Lodge in Ireland.

Maril added: “I feel like (Sinead’s) story is very similar to Claire’s – they've been kind of at the forefront of things, maybe they have not been always embraced (for) everything they’ve done, and people have kind of pushed back and their ideas have maybe been ‘crazy’ and received a lot of backlash.”

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of Bray, Co Wicklow in Sinead’s native Ireland as her funeral cortege drove through its streets.

They placed a sea of flowers on the black hearse carrying the Nothing Compares 2 U singer’s body, while a VW campervan drove ahead of the vehicle blasting out her hits and those of her idol Bob Marley.

Sir Bob Geldof and U2’s Bono and The Edge were among Sinead’s celebrity friends at her private funeral service, which is said to have been multi-denominational.

Sinead’s final resting place is marked with blooms removed from the top of her casket and those thrown onto her hearse by well-wishers.

A brass plaque on a wooden plinth reads: “Sinead O'Connor. Born 8th December 1966. Died 26th July 2023.”

Her grave at the cemetery near Dublin, opened in 1865, lies along a wall close to the entrance in an area called The Garden and is surrounded by Catholic graves.

EntertainmentMusicUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Does Lorde's cryptic Instagram post hint at new material?

Does Lorde's cryptic Instagram post hint at new material?

After not posting anything on Instagram for over two years, the singer broke her silence with a series of photos yesterday that sent fans into a frenzy.

3:09pm

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi received three traffic tickets after being pulled over by police in June for driving over the speed limit.

11:14am

Meghan attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while Harry on Asia tour

Meghan attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while Harry on Asia tour

Thu, Aug 10

2:20

The Chase's Paul Sinha says 'time running out' on comedy career

The Chase's Paul Sinha says 'time running out' on comedy career

Thu, Aug 10

Searching for Sugar Man star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81

Searching for Sugar Man star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81

Thu, Aug 10

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Thu, Aug 10

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

NSW man who stabbed woman 120 times 'didn't know it was wrong'

NSW man who stabbed woman 120 times 'didn't know it was wrong'

18 mins ago

Golfer Phil Mickelson allegedly wagered over $1b on sports

Golfer Phil Mickelson allegedly wagered over $1b on sports

48 mins ago

Tupac Shakur cold case: Las Vegas police videos show home raid

Tupac Shakur cold case: Las Vegas police videos show home raid

8:30pm

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

8:15pm

More Indians prefer Aussie citizenship over NZ

More Indians prefer Aussie citizenship over NZ

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sir Bob Geldof and U2’s Bono and The Edge were among Sinead’s celebrity friends at her private funeral service.

8:30pm

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

The film adapts a chapter from Bram Stoker's original Dracula novel which has been left out of every other adaptation.

8:00pm

Star of hit comedy Ted Lasso spotted at Akl FIFA Fanzone

Star of hit comedy Ted Lasso spotted at Akl FIFA Fanzone

5:09pm

Does Lorde's cryptic Instagram post hint at new material?

Does Lorde's cryptic Instagram post hint at new material?

3:09pm

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

11:14am