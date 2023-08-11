World
AAP

Olympian, mother-daughter duo first space tourists in Virgin Galactic

8:30am

Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists today, a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.

The space plane glided back to a runway landing at Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert, after a brief flight that gave passengers a few minutes of weightlessness.

This first private customer flight had been delayed for years; its success means Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic can now start offering monthly rides, joining Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX in the space tourism business.

“That was by far the most awesome thing I’ve ever done in my life,” said Jon Goodwin, who competed in canoeing in the 1972 Olympics.

Goodwin, 80, was among the first to buy a Virgin Galactic ticket in 2005 and feared, after later being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, that he’d be out of luck. Since then he’s climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and cycled back down, and said he hopes his spaceflight shows others with Parkinson’s and other illnesses that ”it doesn’t stop you doing things”.

(Andres Leighton/AP)

Ticket prices were US$200,000 (NZ$330,000) when Goodwin signed up. The cost is now US$450,000 (NZ$745,000).

He was joined on the flight by sweepstakes winner Keisha Schahaff, 46, a health coach from Antigua, and her daughter, Anastatia Mayers, 18, a student at Scotland's University of Aberdeen. They high-fived and pumped their fists as the spaceport crowd cheered their return.

"A childhood dream has come true,” said Schahaff, who took pink Antiguan sand up with her. Added her daughter: “I have no words. The only thought I had the whole time was ‘Wow!’ ”

With the company's astronaut trainer and one of the two pilots, it marked the first time women outnumbered men on a spaceflight, four to two.

Cheers erupted from families and friends watching below when the craft’s rocket motor fired after it was released from the twin-fuselage aircraft that had carried it aloft. The rocket ship’s portion of the flight lasted about 15 minutes and it reached 88 kilometres high.

Virgin Galactic's mothership Eve, carrying the rocket-powered plane Unity 22, takes off from Spaceport America.

Virgin Galactic's mothership Eve, carrying the rocket-powered plane Unity 22, takes off from Spaceport America. (Source: Associated Press)

It was Virgin Galactic's seventh trip to space since 2018, but the first with a ticket-holder. Branson, the company's founder, hopped on board for the first full-size crew ride in 2021. Italian military and government researchers soared in June on the first commercial flight. About 800 people are currently on Virgin Galactic’s waiting list, according to the company.

In contrast to Virgin Galactic’s plane-launched rocket ship, the capsules used by SpaceX and Blue Origin are fully automated and parachute back down.

Like Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin aims for the fringes of space, quick ups-and-downs from West Texas. Blue Origin has launched 31 people so far, but flights are on hold following a rocket crash last fall. The capsule, carrying experiments but no passengers, landed intact.

SpaceX, is the only private company flying customers all the way to orbit, charging a much heftier price, too: tens of millions of dollars per seat. It’s already flown three private crews. NASA is its biggest customer, relying on SpaceX to ferry its astronauts to and from the International Space Station. since 2020.

People have been taking on adventure travel for decades, the risks underscored by the recent implosion of the Titan submersible that killed five passengers on their way down to view the Titanic wreckage. Virgin Galactic suffered its own casualty in 2014 when its rocket plane broke apart during a test flight, killing one pilot. Yet space tourists are still lining up, ever since the first one rocketed into orbit in 2001 with the Russians.

Branson, who lives in the British Virgin Islands, watched today's flight from a party in Antigua. He was joined by the country's prime minister, as well as Schahaff's mother and other relatives.

"Welcome to the club,” he told the new spacefliers via X, formerly Twitter.

Several months ago, Branson held a virtual lottery to establish a pecking order for the company's first 50 customers — dubbed the Founding Astronauts. Virgin Galactic said the group agreed Goodwin would go first, given his age and his Parkinson’s.

WorldSpaceOlympics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Russia is to launch its first mission to the moon in almost 50 years

Russia is to launch its first mission to the moon in almost 50 years

Russia is scheduled to launch its first mission to the moon in nearly 50 years on Friday, pitting it in a space race with India which is also aiming to land a lunar craft this month.

10:14am

3000-year-old arrowhead revealed to be made of meteorite

3000-year-old arrowhead revealed to be made of meteorite

The arrowhead was unearthed at Bronze Age pile dwelling station near Mörigen in Switzerland.

Wed, Aug 9

NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 after weeks of silence

NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 after weeks of silence

Sat, Aug 5

NASA picks up 'heartbeat signal' billions of miles from Earth

NASA picks up 'heartbeat signal' billions of miles from Earth

Wed, Aug 2

Mysterious debris found on Australian beach identified

Mysterious debris found on Australian beach identified

Tue, Aug 1

India launches lander, rover to explore moon's south pole

India launches lander, rover to explore moon's south pole

Sat, Jul 15

2:02

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

19 mins ago

Harrowing images show 'apocalyptic' Maui following wildfires

Harrowing images show 'apocalyptic' Maui following wildfires

31 mins ago

Florida pig hunters die in an underground tank after dog fell in

Florida pig hunters die in an underground tank after dog fell in

46 mins ago

Woman, 72, found dead in car didn't accept offers of help

Woman, 72, found dead in car didn't accept offers of help

57 mins ago

US woman accused of dismembering parents with chainsaw

US woman accused of dismembering parents with chainsaw

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi received three traffic tickets after being pulled over by police in June for driving over the speed limit.

6 mins ago

Emmy Awards postponed amid Hollywood strikes

Emmy Awards postponed amid Hollywood strikes

The glittering event - which honours excellence in television - had been due to take place on 18 September.

9:42am

Jackass star Bam Margera arrested again after drunken argument

Jackass star Bam Margera arrested again after drunken argument

9:12am

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

6:52am

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

5:00am