World
Associated Press

Movie weapons supervisor pleads not guilty in Rust shooting

9:52am
Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin (Source: 1News)

The woman who oversaw the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, New Mexico court officials said.

Movie armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed waived her right to an arraignment on the charges in the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie Rust, officials said.

A state district judge tentatively scheduled a trial for December.

Movie set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, right, speaks with a sheriff’s deputy as a colleague stands next to her on the set of the western move Rust.

Movie set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, right, speaks with a sheriff’s deputy as a colleague stands next to her on the set of the western move Rust. (Source: Associated Press)

A defence attorney for Gutierrez-Reed has characterised it as a tragic accident and says the weapons specialist committed no crime. Prosecutors allege Gutierrez-Reed was negligent in the handling of firearms and ammunition on the set.

Rust safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls have pleaded no contest to a charge of unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months probation.

In April, prosecutors dropped charges against Baldwin, who was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

WorldMoviesCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Florida pig hunters die in an underground tank after dog fell in

Florida pig hunters die in an underground tank after dog fell in

The bodies of two men and a woman, as well as the dog, were pulled from the tank in a cornfield on the rural outskirts of Austin.

31 mins ago

US woman accused of dismembering parents with chainsaw

US woman accused of dismembering parents with chainsaw

Verity Beck, 44, pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting her parents and dismembering their bodies in the home they shared.

56 mins ago

Aerial footage shows utter devastation in Hawaiian town

Aerial footage shows utter devastation in Hawaiian town

10:02am

0:44

$1.1 billion cocaine seizure in Netherlands sets record

$1.1 billion cocaine seizure in Netherlands sets record

9:33am

Pilot miscommunication caused United plane to drop within 227m of ocean

Pilot miscommunication caused United plane to drop within 227m of ocean

8:50am

Severed finger found on Sydney windscreen prompts investigation

Severed finger found on Sydney windscreen prompts investigation

9:15pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

18 mins ago

Harrowing images show 'apocalyptic' Maui following wildfires

Harrowing images show 'apocalyptic' Maui following wildfires

31 mins ago

Florida pig hunters die in an underground tank after dog fell in

Florida pig hunters die in an underground tank after dog fell in

45 mins ago

Woman, 72, found dead in car didn't accept offers of help

Woman, 72, found dead in car didn't accept offers of help

56 mins ago

US woman accused of dismembering parents with chainsaw

US woman accused of dismembering parents with chainsaw

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi received three traffic tickets after being pulled over by police in June for driving over the speed limit.

5 mins ago

Emmy Awards postponed amid Hollywood strikes

Emmy Awards postponed amid Hollywood strikes

The glittering event - which honours excellence in television - had been due to take place on 18 September.

9:42am

Jackass star Bam Margera arrested again after drunken argument

Jackass star Bam Margera arrested again after drunken argument

9:12am

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

6:52am

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

5:00am