Late goal sees Spain into semifinal with win over Dutch

59 mins ago
Spain's Alba Redondo, left, reacts to what she thought was her team's first goal that was ruled out for offside.

Spain's Alba Redondo, left, reacts to what she thought was her team's first goal that was ruled out for offside. (Source: Associated Press)

Salma Paralluelo scored deep in extra time to give Spain a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Wellington this afternoon and send the sixth-ranked nation into the semifinals of the Women's World Cup for the first time.

The teenager struck in the 111th minute of a tight clash between European heavyweights, whose men's teams already have storied World Cup histories.

The 19-year-old made her break down the left side, pivoted momentarily and, from a difficult angle, sent the ball into the back of the neck for the winner.

Netherlands defender Stefanie van der Gragt had turned from villain to hero in the last 10 minutes of regular time.

She conceded a penalty for handball in the 80th minute, which Mariona Caldentey converted to give Spain a 1-0 lead.

Then in the 90th minute and pushed forward, she timed a run brilliantly from Victoria Pelova's through ball and added a polished finish to level the scores.

Spain will now take on the winner of Japan and Sweden in the semifinal.

