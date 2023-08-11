World
Associated Press

Hawaii fire death toll surges to 53, with more expected

12:25pm
The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames.

A search of the wildfire devastation on the Hawaiian island of Maui today revealed a wasteland of obliterated neighbourhoods and landmarks charred beyond recognition, as the death toll rose to at least 53 and survivors told harrowing tales of narrow escapes with only the clothes on their backs.

A flyover of historic Lahaina showed entire neighbourhoods that had been a vibrant vision of colour and island life reduced to grey ash.

Block after block was nothing but rubble and blackened foundations, including along famous Front Street, where tourists shopped and dined just days ago. Boats in the harbour were scorched, and smoke hovered over the town, which dates to the 1700s and is the biggest community on the island's west side.

"Lahaina, with a few rare exceptions, has been burned down," Hawaii Governor Josh Green told The Associated Press.

More than 1000 structures were destroyed by fires that were still burning, he said.

The death toll will likely rise as search and rescue operations continue, Green added, and officials expect it will become the state's deadliest natural disaster since a 1961 tsunami killed 61 people on the Big Island.

"We are heartsick," Green said.

Fuelled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the fire started earlier this week and took Maui by surprise, racing through parched growth covering the island and then feasting on homes and anything else that lay in its path.

In this photo provided by Tiffany Kidder Winn, burned-out cars sit after a wildfire raged through Lahaina, Hawaii.

"We are still in life preservation mode. Search and rescue is still a primary concern," said Adam Weintraub, a spokesperson for Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Search and rescue teams still won't be able to access certain areas until the fire lines are secure and they're sure they'll be able to get to those areas safely, Weintraub added.

The flames left some people with mere minutes to act and led some to flee into the ocean.

Lahaina residents Kamuela Kawaakoa and Iiulia Yasso described their harrowing escape under smoke-filled skies.

The couple and their six-year-old son got back to their apartment after a quick dash to the supermarket for water, and only had time to grab a change of clothes and run as the bushes around them caught fire.

"We barely made it out," Kawaakoa, 34, said at an evacuation shelter, still unsure if anything was left of their apartment.

As the family fled, they called 911 when they saw the Hale Mahaolu senior living facility across the road erupt in flames.

Chelsey Vierra's grandmother, Louise Abihai, was living at Hale Mahaolu, and the family doesn't know if she got out.

"She doesn't have a phone. She's 97 years old," Vierra said. "She can walk. She is strong."

Relatives are monitoring shelter lists and calling the hospital.

"We got to find our loved one, but there's no communication here," said Vierra, who fled the flames.

"We don't know who to ask about where she went."

Communications have been spotty on the island, with 911, landline and cellular service failing at times. Power was also out in places.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster on Maui.

Travelling in Utah, he pledged that the federal response will ensure that "anyone who's lost a loved one, or whose home has been damaged or destroyed, is going to get help immediately".

