World
Associated Press

Florida pig hunters die in an underground tank after dog fell in

29 mins ago
Denise Martinez and Noel Vigil-Benitez were found dead in a tank on Thursday.

Denise Martinez and Noel Vigil-Benitez were found dead in a tank on Thursday. (Source: Bastrop County Sherriff's Office. )

A Texas sheriff said today that three pig hunters from Florida died in an underground tank filled with sewer gas after one of them apparently tried rescuing their dog after it fell into the hole, followed by the other two jumping in to save them.

The bodies of two men and a woman, as well as the dog, were pulled from the tank in a cornfield on the rural outskirts of Austin. Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said the hole was a cistern with an opening roughly 1.2 metres wide and containing 2.4 metres of water, as well as hydrogen sulfide gas.

He said the chain of events started early Wednesday in the middle of the night (local time), with one of the men apparently getting into the cistern to rescue the dog, which he described as a bloodhound. Clothing and boots belonging to the other two hunters were found near the hole, suggesting they removed them before also jumping in, Cook said.

He said authorities believe the hunters were overcome by hydrogen sulfide gas in the hole and sank to the bottom.

“There was no cover. This was just an open hole in the middle of a cornfield," Cook said.

The victims were identified as Delvys Garcia, 37; Denise Martinez, 26; and Noel Vigil-Benitez, 45. All were from Florida.

Cook said the cistern had a “high level” of hydrogen sulfide. He said stagnating water and the decay of other animals that previously died in the cistern could create levels that would be deadly.

The hunting party included a fourth person from Texas, who did not go into the hole. Cook said that the hunter told authorities the dog escaped from their truck and that they tracked it using a device on the dog's collar.

Efforts to recover the bodies were hampered by concerns from dive teams about the gas and the integrity of the structure's walls, he said. The tank had “strong fumes, similar to those of a septic tank, coming from the cistern," according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

US woman accused of dismembering parents with chainsaw

US woman accused of dismembering parents with chainsaw

Verity Beck, 44, pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting her parents and dismembering their bodies in the home they shared.

54 mins ago

Aerial footage shows utter devastation in Hawaiian town

Aerial footage shows utter devastation in Hawaiian town

Hawaii's wildfires have turned the once-vibrant and lively Maui town of Lahaina into a scene of desolation.

10:02am

0:44

Movie weapons supervisor pleads not guilty in Rust shooting

Movie weapons supervisor pleads not guilty in Rust shooting

9:52am

Pilot miscommunication caused United plane to drop within 227m of ocean

Pilot miscommunication caused United plane to drop within 227m of ocean

8:50am

Donald Trump claims to be victim of 'bogus' allegations

Donald Trump claims to be victim of 'bogus' allegations

12:43pm

Hawaiian residents recount terrifying escape from wildfires

Hawaiian residents recount terrifying escape from wildfires

11:36am

1:24

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

16 mins ago

Harrowing images show 'apocalyptic' Maui following wildfires

Harrowing images show 'apocalyptic' Maui following wildfires

29 mins ago

Florida pig hunters die in an underground tank after dog fell in

Florida pig hunters die in an underground tank after dog fell in

43 mins ago

Woman, 72, found dead in car didn't accept offers of help

Woman, 72, found dead in car didn't accept offers of help

54 mins ago

US woman accused of dismembering parents with chainsaw

US woman accused of dismembering parents with chainsaw

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi received three traffic tickets after being pulled over by police in June for driving over the speed limit.

4 mins ago

Emmy Awards postponed amid Hollywood strikes

Emmy Awards postponed amid Hollywood strikes

The glittering event - which honours excellence in television - had been due to take place on 18 September.

9:42am

Jackass star Bam Margera arrested again after drunken argument

Jackass star Bam Margera arrested again after drunken argument

9:12am

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

6:52am

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

5:00am