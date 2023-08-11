Football
Associated Press

England's Lauren James handed 2-match ban for stamping on opponent

18 mins ago
England's Lauren James, right, heads the ball during the Women's World Cup Group D match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia.

England's Lauren James, right, heads the ball during the Women's World Cup Group D match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia. (Source: Associated Press)

England midfielder Lauren James was handed a two-match ban following her sending-off against Nigeria in the round of 16 at the Women's World Cup.

James was red-carded for violent conduct after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie.

She will now miss the quarterfinal match against Colombia in Sydney on Saturday, and a possible game in the semifinals. James has been one of the stars of the tournament, scoring three goals and providing three more assists as England advanced as Group D winner.

She has apologised for her conduct in getting a red card.

"Obviously she's disappointed with what happened on the day," England forward Beth England said.

"It was a split second, emotional moment that happened. We've got around her. It is good that she's acknowledged that and put her apology out and now we just wait to see what FIFA do and we just move on from it now."

FootballFIFA World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Football Ferns head abroad for Olympic qualifying

Football Ferns head abroad for Olympic qualifying

It means no chance for home Kiwi fans to rekindle their support this year.

Thu, Aug 10

FIFA boss Infantino's World Cup private jet-setting

FIFA boss Infantino's World Cup private jet-setting

His extravagant travel stands in contrast to FIFA's messaging at stadiums hosting matches, which features "educational football-themed green spaces" which tell fans "When nature wins, we win".

Wed, Aug 9

France ends Morocco's World Cup run, advances to quarterfinals

France ends Morocco's World Cup run, advances to quarterfinals

Wed, Aug 9

Bob Marley's daughter 'fairy godmother' of Jamaican football team

Bob Marley's daughter 'fairy godmother' of Jamaican football team

Tue, Aug 8

Australia daring to dream as scary Kerr prospect looms

Australia daring to dream as scary Kerr prospect looms

Tue, Aug 8

NZ Football pushing new initiatives as World Cup fever rolls on

NZ Football pushing new initiatives as World Cup fever rolls on

Mon, Aug 7

3:48

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

18 mins ago

England's Lauren James handed 2-match ban for stamping on opponent

England's Lauren James handed 2-match ban for stamping on opponent

39 mins ago

Shoppers unimpressed with Uffindell's supermarket remarks

Shoppers unimpressed with Uffindell's supermarket remarks

59 mins ago

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

6:33am

Wallabies: Cooper, Hooper axed from Rugby World Cup squad

Wallabies: Cooper, Hooper axed from Rugby World Cup squad

6:12am

Thousands evacuated as Russia make push in Ukraine's east

Thousands evacuated as Russia make push in Ukraine's east

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

Lil Tay is reported to be alive, a day after it was announced she had died.

59 mins ago

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

In the Hamilton Simulator, players use their own avatars as they rub shoulders with the musical's characters.

5:00am

Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+, Hulu

Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+, Hulu

9:00pm

Meghan attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while Harry on Asia tour

Meghan attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while Harry on Asia tour

8:30pm

The Chase's Paul Sinha says 'time running out' on comedy career

The Chase's Paul Sinha says 'time running out' on comedy career

4:22pm