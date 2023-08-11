Aerial footage shows utter devastation in Hawaiian town

Hawaii's wildfires have turned the once-vibrant and lively Maui town of Lahaina into a scene of desolation.

A flyover of the area showed street after street reduced to grey and black rubble.

Though pockets of wispy smoke remained, no active flames were visible from the air.

President Joe Biden has declared Hawaii a disaster area, clearing the way for federal aid to help Maui residents and businesses recover from devastating wildfires.

At least 36 people have died in the fires and officials are warning that the toll could rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesperson says search-and-rescue teams are fanning out in the devastated areas in the hopes of finding survivors.