$1.1 billion cocaine seizure in Netherlands sets record

Customs authorities in Rotterdam have confiscated more than 8000 kilograms of cocaine, the largest seizure of the drug in the Netherlands, prosecutors said.

The drugs had an estimated street value of 600 million euros (NZ$1.1 billion), the Rotterdam Public Prosecution Service said in a statement. No arrests have been made yet in an investigation following the discovery, which was kept secret because of the ongoing probe.

Prosecutors said the drugs, which have been destroyed, were discovered on July 13 hidden in a container of bananas from Ecuador.

The announcement came the day after a presidential candidate known for speaking out against drug cartels and corruption in the South American nation was fatally shot at a political rally.

The flourishing drug trade in Europe also is fuelling violence and corruption on the continent, the European Union agency that monitors drugs and addiction said in its annual report in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said record amounts of cocaine are being seized in Europe, with 303 tonnes confiscated by EU member countries in 2021. Rotterdam and the Belgian port of Antwerp are now the main gateways for Latin American cocaine into the continent, it said.

The expansion of the cocaine market has been accompanied by a rise in violence and corruption in the EU, with fierce competition between traffickers leading to a rise in homicides and intimidation.

In Ecuador, drug traffickers have begun to use the country's coastal ports and have unleashed a wave of violence not seen there in decades as rival gangs battle for control.