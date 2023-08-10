Business

Zespri Kiwifruit recalled in US after listeria found in testing

12:14pm
Kiwifruit (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Hundreds of punnets of Zespri organic green kiwifruit have been recalled in the US after routine testing found listeria.

Supermarket operator David Oppenheimer and Co listed the recall on the US Food and Drug Administration website on 8 August.

It said one-pound punnets of organic green kiwifruit with the Zespri brand sold in 14 states should not be consumed.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on 7 July 2023 which found listeria.

The recall notice from David Oppenheimer and Co said no illnesses had been reported to date. It urged consumers who still have any of the listed product not to consume it and to discard it immediately.

"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the recall notice said.

Zespri kiwifruit boxes (Source: 1News)

The recall involves 500 trays of the fruit. In an update sent to growers, Zespri said it had traced the kiwifruit through the supply chain to two orchards.

Chief operating officer Jason Te Brake said the orchards were in different regions and were not affected by flooding earlier in this season.

"All fruit from these orchards placed on hold. The total amount of fruit impacted by this hold is approximately 3380 trays.

"We are still awaiting the test results associated with the USFDA's voluntary recall and working to identify the cause of the contamination."

Te Brake said Listeria monocytogenes is a naturally occurring pathogenic bacteria that can be found in moist environments like soil and water.

"It can survive and even grow under refrigeration and other food preservation measures. It can attach itself to food while it is grown and packed, and can happen while food is in home kitchens.

"We are continuing to work with our US distribution partner to investigate the cause of this occurrence and responding to customer queries to reassure them of the strong systems and processes we have in place."

By Sally Murphy of rnz.co.nz

