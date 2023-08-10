World
Associated Press

US doctor accused of decapitating baby during delivery

11:18am
A allegedly doctor used too much force and decapitated a Georgia woman's baby during delivery.

A allegedly doctor used too much force and decapitated a Georgia woman's baby during delivery. (Source: Associated Press)

A doctor used too much force and decapitated a Georgia woman's baby during delivery, according to a lawsuit attorneys said was filed today.

The baby's mother and father, Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr., attended a news conference in Atlanta where their attorneys announced the lawsuit against Dr. Tracey St. Julian and Southern Regional Medical Center, a hospital in Riverdale, Georgia, where Ross went on July 9 to have her son. Riverdale is about 20km south of Atlanta.

“They were so excited about the birth of their first child," said attorney Cory Lynch. "Unfortunately, their dreams and hopes turned into a nightmare that was covered up by Southern Regional Medical Center.”

Calls to St. Julian's office went unanswered, and an email message was not immediately returned. The Associated Press was not able to determine whether she had an attorney.

Southern Regional said in statements it could not discuss treatment for particular patients due to privacy laws, but it denies the allegations against it. Its “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” were with Ross and Taylor and their care providers, it said.

“Our commitment is to provide compassionate, quality care to every single patient, and this loss is heartbreaking,” the hospital said. It later added that St. Julian was not an employee of the hospital, and it had “taken the appropriate steps in response to this unfortunate situation.”

A spokeswoman, Kimberly Golden-Benner, said the hospital could not elaborate. St. Julian is part of a health care group called Premier Women's Obgyn that has two locations and offers circumcisions, infertility treatment and other services in addition to low- and high-risk obstetric care, according to its website. St. Julian is a board-certified obstetrician and gynaecologist who has been practicing in the Atlanta area since January 2005, the website says.

According to the suit, the baby got stuck during delivery, but St. Julian delayed a surgical procedure and failed to seek help quickly. Instead, she applied “ridiculously excessive force” on the baby’s head and neck to try to deliver it, attorney Roderick Edmond, who is also a physician, said.

Roughly three hours passed before St. Julian took Ross, 20, for a cesarean section, according to the suit. By then, a fetal monitor had stopped registering a heartbeat.

The cesarean section removed the baby's legs and body, but the head was delivered vaginally, according to Edmond.

The couple asked for a C-section earlier, when the baby still could have survived, but were denied, Edmond said.

He said the case highlighted the higher rates of infant and maternal mortality for Black women.

Ross and Taylor, 21, did not speak at the news conference. Their attorneys also accused Southern Regional staff of trying to cover up the decapitation by discouraging the couple from getting an autopsy, encouraging them to have their son cremated and wrapping and propping his body to make it appear the head was still attached.

The suit alleges gross negligence, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It seeks unspecified punitive damages.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Donald Trump claims to be victim of 'bogus' allegations

Donald Trump claims to be victim of 'bogus' allegations

Former US President Donald Trump has rubbished the allegations that he's facing.

50 mins ago

Hawaiian residents recount terrifying escape from wildfires

Hawaiian residents recount terrifying escape from wildfires

The wildfires that have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui have killed six people and left residents evacuating abruptly.

11:36am

1:24

FBI shoot and kill man accused of threatening Biden

FBI shoot and kill man accused of threatening Biden

8:15am

Florida Mega Millions player wins $2.6 billion jackpot

Florida Mega Millions player wins $2.6 billion jackpot

6:39pm

Riverfront brawl brings unwelcome attention to historic Alabama city

Riverfront brawl brings unwelcome attention to historic Alabama city

6:12pm

US boy, 6, gloated about shooting teacher

US boy, 6, gloated about shooting teacher

4:05pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

Ecuador presidential candidate shot and killed at campaign event

Ecuador presidential candidate shot and killed at campaign event

10 mins ago

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

39 mins ago

Cars, bikes seized from Killer Beez after funeral procession

Cars, bikes seized from Killer Beez after funeral procession

50 mins ago

Donald Trump claims to be victim of 'bogus' allegations

Donald Trump claims to be victim of 'bogus' allegations

12:31pm

Bill to improve sexual violence victims' rights introduced

Bill to improve sexual violence victims' rights introduced

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Their lawyer told Page Six the new allegations are of a "sexually charged environment" and failure to pay employees.

10 mins ago

The Band legend Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

The Band legend Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

His manager confirmed his passing in Los Angeles today.

12:04pm

Teen influencer Lil Tay dies aged 14

Teen influencer Lil Tay dies aged 14

9:05am

Concerns over effect AI voices could have on entertainment industry

Concerns over effect AI voices could have on entertainment industry

5:00am

DJ Casper, creator of the Cha-Cha Slide, dies aged 58

DJ Casper, creator of the Cha-Cha Slide, dies aged 58

9:45pm