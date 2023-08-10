Slain Perth mum of three remembered as gentle, loving

A woman allegedly murdered by her former partner in horrific circumstances was a beautiful and loving mother with a zeal for life, her family says.

Tiffany Woodley, 35, was found dead at a Perth house on Monday night with her alleged killer arrested at the property.

The mother of three suffered severe injuries but police say they do not believe a weapon was involved.

Her aunt Rosalie Kickett on Wednesday paid tribute to her niece after placing flowers outside the home in Perth's northeastern suburbs.

"Tiff was a beautiful niece and daughter and mum," she told AAP.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She had a wonderful presence about her that was gentle and loving.

"She was so strong within herself.

"Even through her struggles, she was so friendly."

Kickett said neighbours and friends knew her niece as "beautiful Tiff".

"She just had a zeal for life," she said.

Kickett said her family was struggling to come to terms with Woodley's death.

"We are just at a loss," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's just like a bad dream.

"I can't believe it's real."

Woodley's alleged killer, Peter Damjanovic, appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded in custody to return to court on August 30.

On Tuesday, Inspector Geoff DeSanges said first responders were faced with a "horrific, confronting scene".

"A woman lost her life last night through extreme violence," he said.

Insp DeSanges described Woodley's connection to her alleged killer as a complex domestic relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the man had lived at the Bedford home "off and on over a period of time".