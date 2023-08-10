World
Severed finger found on Sydney windscreen prompts investigation

36 mins ago
Australian police car.

Australian police car. (Source: istock.com)

A severed finger found on the windscreen of a car in southwest Sydney has prompted a police probe, with a 26-year-old man in hospital helping with inquiries.

The out-of-place extremity was spotted by a resident returning to his parked car in Riverwood at about 7.30am on Wednesday.

He reported the discovery to police, who found blood on the front door of a nearby unit.

Officers forced entry to the Kentucky Rd property at about 11am.

"A man was located inside, missing part of his finger," police said in a statement on Thursday.

The 26-year-old man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital.

Police said they had been called to a unit early on Wednesday in the neighbouring suburb of Narwee after reports a person had part of their finger amputated.

Officers had arrived at the Ventura Ave unit shortly after 3.30am and spoke to the occupant before an unknown man fled via a balcony.

Police have set up crime scenes and forensically examined both units and the car where the finger was found, with investigations continuing.

