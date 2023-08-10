Remains of woman found in wall of Brisbane apartment identified

Police have identified the remains of a woman whose body was found hidden in the wall of a Brisbane apartment block.

Homicide detectives announced the breakthrough eight months after cleaners discovered Tanya Lee Glover's skeletal remains tightly wrapped and partially buried in a locked area behind a wall in the building at Alderley.

Homicide detectives said Glover was about 38 years old when she died.

Police initially speculated the remains found on December 7, 2022, had been hidden there for some time, with residents failing to notice any smell.

In an appeal for information earlier this year, police said they believed the woman had been dead since at least 2015 but might have died as early as 2009.

Police have treated the death as suspicious, with signs of trauma found on the body.

A joint Queensland and federal police investigation indicated Ms Glover moved to Queensland from NSW in 2006 and lived in the Brisbane inner-city suburb of Fortitude Valley until 2010.

Police said Glover was vision- and hearing-impaired and was not known to authorities at the time.

No missing persons reports were lodged on her behalf.

Police are making a new appeal for information from anyone who might have known or interacted with Ms Glover between 2006 and 2010.

She is described as Caucasian, between 155cm and 165cm tall and with dark brown hair.