Environment

rnz.co.nz

Kiwi return to Wellington's Karori after 150-year absence

16 mins ago

The rare sound of kiwi calling is returning to western Wellington suburbs after 150 years.

Earlier this year, 63 kiwi were released into the city's wild south-west - and the native birds are spreading far and wide.

Capital Kiwi Project lead Paul Ward said one of the birds they monitored, Pita, had been venturing back towards the city. Pita was recently spotted near the popular Skyline Walkway at the back of Karori.

"Most of the birds that we released in November and May have set up shop, are putting on weight, and are going strong out west, but we've got a couple of adventurers who've tapped into that Kiwi explorer spirit and they've been sighted on the western fringes of Karori," Ward said.

The successful relocation of kiwi comes after many years of intensive predator control in the area.

Stoats had been "smashed to extremely low levels", Ward said.

"I want to pay tribute to the epic community effort that's led to this. The farmers, Meridian, iwi, mana whenua, the four wheel drivers, mountain bikers, grannies, mountain biking grannies who have gotten out there checking traps for the past five years to deliver this. It's a pretty special moment.

"This is Wellingtonians being guardians of a taonga species that we take so much of our identity from."

The number one thing people could do to protect the kiwi was keep dogs on leads in Wellington's western reserves in Mākara, Karori, and on the Skyline track. Dogs should also be kept on residents' properties at night and people should report any sightings of dogs in the new kiwi territories, Ward said.

While it was unlikely people would spot the nocturnal birds during the day, their shrill cries carried a long distance at night, he said.

"If we're creating a noise control issue of kiwi calling at night, then job done."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandEnvironmentAnimalsWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Interislander warned ferry issues could prove fatal if not fixed

Interislander warned ferry issues could prove fatal if not fixed

It comes as those onboard the Kaitaki spent the night anchored in Wellington Harbour after there was a problem on the way to Picton.

47 mins ago

0:58

Armed police called over gun sighting at Paraparaumu property

Armed police called over gun sighting at Paraparaumu property

Four people entered a property, one with what was believed to be a firearm, according to a report made to police.

11:04am

Passengers spend night on board Interislander after steering issue

Passengers spend night on board Interislander after steering issue

8:09am

0:58

Young tuatara facing 'long recovery' after cancer scare

Young tuatara facing 'long recovery' after cancer scare

5:00am

4:07

Kinanomics: Kina causing ecosystem havoc could bring economic joy

Kinanomics: Kina causing ecosystem havoc could bring economic joy

Wed, Aug 9

3:01

Police pause search for missing hiker Michael MacGregor

Police pause search for missing hiker Michael MacGregor

Wed, Aug 9

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

Kiwi return to Wellington's Karori after 150-year absence

Kiwi return to Wellington's Karori after 150-year absence

36 mins ago

Marketing expert weighs in on McDonald's app deals controversy

4:12

Marketing expert weighs in on McDonald's app deals controversy

47 mins ago

Interislander warned ferry issues could prove fatal if not fixed

0:58

Interislander warned ferry issues could prove fatal if not fixed

51 mins ago

Benji Marshall hails sacrifice of Warriors during pandemic

2:09

Benji Marshall hails sacrifice of Warriors during pandemic

56 mins ago

'Controversial' new housing plan proposes 6-storey Nelson buildings

2:02

'Controversial' new housing plan proposes 6-storey Nelson buildings

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

The Chase's Paul Sinha says 'time running out' on comedy career

The Chase's Paul Sinha says 'time running out' on comedy career

Sinha, who is performing at the Edinburgh Fringe festival, has given an update on his battle with Parkinson's disease.

4:22pm

Searching for Sugar Man star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81

Searching for Sugar Man star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81

The singer – whose career was resurrected by the 2012 Oscar-winning Searching for Sugar Man documentary – passed away weeks after his birthday.

3:46pm

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

1:22pm

The Band legend Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

The Band legend Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

12:04pm

Teen influencer Lil Tay dies aged 14

Teen influencer Lil Tay dies aged 14

9:05am