Associated Press

FBI shoot and kill man accused of threatening Biden

8:15am
A Utah man accused of making threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president was expected to land in the state, authorities said today.

Special agents were trying to serve a warrant on the home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson in Provo, south of Salt Lake City, when the shooting happened at 6:15am (local time), the FBI said in a statement.

Biden is scheduled to fly to Utah today. The shooting is under review by the FBI.

Court documents allege Robertson referenced a “presidential assassination” and also allege threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York AG Letitia James.

“The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe then Kamala!!!” authorities say Robertson wrote in a September 2022 Facebook post included in the filings. No attorney was immediately listed for Robertson in court documents.

Biden is in the middle of a trip to the Western United States. He has been in New Mexico, where he spoke at a factory that will produce wind towers, and is scheduled to fly to Utah later today.

Tomorrow he’s expected to visit a Veterans Affairs hospital to talk about the PACT Act, which expanded veterans benefits, and hold a reelection fundraiser.

WorldNorth America

