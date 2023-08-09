New Zealand

Yanfei Bao: Police not searching today, working through inquiries

29 mins ago
Missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Police say no searches are happening today in connection with the Yanfei Bao homicide case.

The 44-year-old real estate agent was last seen in the Christchurch suburb of Hornby three weeks ago.

Police said they would instead be focusing on working through inquiries today.

No further explanation was given.

Searches were done by foot on farmland in Greenpark yesterday.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves previously told RNZ that officers were walking through the paddock in Greenpark about three metres apart, shoulder to shoulder.

Each day the search area was being reviewed and refined, based on what had been uncovered and information from the wider investigation, she said.

Halswell River, Lake Ellesmere and properties across the city have also been locations of interest since the investigation began.

