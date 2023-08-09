World
Associated Press

Tampa family catches $1.8m cocaine haul while out fishing

1:32pm
Cocaine hauled in off Florida coast.

Cocaine hauled in off Florida coast. (Source: Jane Castor)

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor got more than she bargained for when she reeled in $1.8 million worth of cocaine during a fishing trip with family late last month.

Castor and her family were out fishing on the Florida Keys when the unexpected catch was made.

The US Border Patrol said the packages of cocaine were hauled onto a recreational fishing vessel south of Marathon on July 23.

CNN reported that Castor, who was a former law enforcement officer, saved the location of the discovery and passed on the details, as well as the drugs, to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The package contained 25 bricks of cocaine, according to the US Border Patrol.

Cocaine hauled in off Florida coast.

Cocaine hauled in off Florida coast. (Source: US Border Patrol)

"We appreciate the ongoing support from our boating community. Thanks to the efforts of this Good Samaritan, 70 pounds of cocaine are in federal custody and off our streets.

"We encourage the community to immediately report suspicious activity to local authorities," assistant chief patrol agent Adam Hoffner said.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Infamous Colombian drug kingpin jailed, apologises for crimes

Infamous Colombian drug kingpin jailed, apologises for crimes

Dairo Antonio Úsuga, known as Otoniel, was the elusive boss of a cartel and paramilitary group with a blood-drenched grip on much of northern Colombia.

37 mins ago

US man accused of killing girl headed straight for her in apartment

US man accused of killing girl headed straight for her in apartment

Michael Goodman, 43, is charged with first-degree murder.

2:07pm

Son of Spanish actors arrested in Thailand over surgeon's murder

Son of Spanish actors arrested in Thailand over surgeon's murder

1:16pm

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

10:37am

Vic mushroom deaths: Dehydrator recovered from rubbish dump

Vic mushroom deaths: Dehydrator recovered from rubbish dump

9:48am

1:41

Man charged with first-degree murder after US girl, 9, shot dead

Man charged with first-degree murder after US girl, 9, shot dead

7:16am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Five injured in 'serious' two-vehicle crash in Waikato

Five injured in 'serious' two-vehicle crash in Waikato

17 mins ago

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

2:05

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

28 mins ago

Yanfei Bao: Police not searching today, working through inquiries

Yanfei Bao: Police not searching today, working through inquiries

37 mins ago

Infamous Colombian drug kingpin jailed, apologises for crimes

Infamous Colombian drug kingpin jailed, apologises for crimes

52 mins ago

Off-duty Auckland cop drunkenly smashed supermarket window

Off-duty Auckland cop drunkenly smashed supermarket window

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada went public with her alopecia struggles back in 2018, admitting that it had been a "terrifying" experience for her.

11:33am

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The sentence brings an end to a dramatic trial that created a cultural firestorm in the hip-hop community.

10:37am

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

5:57am

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

5:00am

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Tue, Aug 8