Tampa family catches $1.8m cocaine haul while out fishing

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor got more than she bargained for when she reeled in $1.8 million worth of cocaine during a fishing trip with family late last month.

Castor and her family were out fishing on the Florida Keys when the unexpected catch was made.

The US Border Patrol said the packages of cocaine were hauled onto a recreational fishing vessel south of Marathon on July 23.

CNN reported that Castor, who was a former law enforcement officer, saved the location of the discovery and passed on the details, as well as the drugs, to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The package contained 25 bricks of cocaine, according to the US Border Patrol.

Cocaine hauled in off Florida coast. (Source: US Border Patrol)

"We appreciate the ongoing support from our boating community. Thanks to the efforts of this Good Samaritan, 70 pounds of cocaine are in federal custody and off our streets.

"We encourage the community to immediately report suspicious activity to local authorities," assistant chief patrol agent Adam Hoffner said.