'Substantial' train delays in Akl after vehicle hits bridge

A "substantial disruption" has struck Auckland's rail network after a vehicle hit a railway bridge near Ellerslie, and a "track fault" was identified in the Parnell tunnel.

The southern and eastern lines are heavily affected by these issues, Auckland Transport (AT) advising commuters of "significant delays and cancellations" along the two lines.

"As a result of these incidents Southern Line services are only able to operate between Penrose and Papakura, while Eastern Line services are only operating between Ōtāhuhu and Manukau," AT said in a statement.

"Our rail team has been able to organise limited bus replacement services, which are currently running between Britomart and Penrose.

"Services on the Western and Onehunga Lines are operating to all stations but there will be some cancellations and delays as a result of the wider disruptions on the network.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our rail teams are working with KiwiRail to understand how long it will take for the Parnell track fault to be addressed and for the rail bridge near Ellerslie to be inspected and cleared."

AT has advised Aucklanders to check the AT mobile app or journey planner tool, and to consider alternate travel options or delaying their trips this evening.