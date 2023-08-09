World
Associated Press

Soaring temperatures, wildfires force 1400 to evacuate in Portugal

22 mins ago
A worker pauses in the heat on a roof of a building in Madrid, Spain, August 8, 2023.

A worker pauses in the heat on a roof of a building in Madrid, Spain, August 8, 2023. (Source: Associated Press)

More than 1,000 firefighters are battling a series of wildfires in Portugal as it and neighbouring Spain experience several days of extreme summer heat, with temperatures in many areas rising above 40 degrees Celsius.

Three major fires raged in Portugal today, with the biggest in the southwest near the town of Odemira, where yesterday about 1,400 people were evacuated from villages and a camp site as a precaution. They were gradually returning home today.

The National Civil Protection Service said about 1,000 firefighters, 320 vehicles and nine aircraft were deployed at that fire today. It has so far scorched around 7,000 hectares.

The recent spate of wildfires came as temperatures have spiked. Yesterday, the city of Santarem, about 80km northeast of the capital, Lisbon, set the year’s highest temperature at 46.4 degrees Celsius. Temperatures are forecast to fall nationwide from today, though they will mostly remain above 30 degrees Celsius.

Spain is faring better with its wildfires this week despite the high temperatures of the country’s third heat wave this summer.

Officials said three fires that started over the weekend have been brought under control or had been extinguished today.

The biggest blaze, in the northeast, burned about 600 hectares and required the evacuation of 150 people.

The only fire out of control in Spain is in the southwest near the Portuguese border. Some 20 people in two rural hostels were evacuated. Strong winds were reported to be complicating firefighting efforts.

Spain’s AEMET weather agency said temperatures will continue to rise at least until Saturday, with some areas of the southern Andalusia region hitting 44 degrees Celsius.

A drought in Spain for the past two years has led to water restrictions in several parts of the country. Spain’s Ecological Transition Ministry said today that reservoirs nationally were at 41% of their capacity owing to high temperatures and the severe lack of rain.

WorldClimate ChangeUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

3000-year-old arrowhead revealed to be made of meteorite

3000-year-old arrowhead revealed to be made of meteorite

The arrowhead was unearthed at Bronze Age pile dwelling station near Mörigen in Switzerland.

6:51pm

Antarctica being walloped by climate extremes, scientists say

Antarctica being walloped by climate extremes, scientists say

The continent "is not a static giant frozen in time" but instead feels climate change's wrath and extremes "sporadically and unpredictably".

7:25am

Watch: House collapses into Alaskan river during floods

Watch: House collapses into Alaskan river during floods

Tue, Aug 8

0:29

3 hikers found dead on mountain ridge in Scottish Highlands

3 hikers found dead on mountain ridge in Scottish Highlands

Tue, Aug 8

Italian man dies after being crushed by thousands of cheese wheels

Italian man dies after being crushed by thousands of cheese wheels

Tue, Aug 8

Ukraine replaces Soviet emblem on Kyiv monument

Ukraine replaces Soviet emblem on Kyiv monument

Mon, Aug 7

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Black Caps considering naming injured Williamson for World Cup

Black Caps considering naming injured Williamson for World Cup

21 mins ago

3 tickets share Lotto First Division, $30m Powerball rolls over

3 tickets share Lotto First Division, $30m Powerball rolls over

22 mins ago

Soaring temperatures, wildfires force 1400 to evacuate in Portugal

Soaring temperatures, wildfires force 1400 to evacuate in Portugal

37 mins ago

Woman supporting grandparents who are raising their grandchildren

4:34

Woman supporting grandparents who are raising their grandchildren

52 mins ago

Campion College to make kapa haka debut at Tamararo Festival

3:05

Campion College to make kapa haka debut at Tamararo Festival

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Watch: Jason Momoa blown away with jersey from All Blacks great

Watch: Jason Momoa blown away with jersey from All Blacks great

"I've got an old jersey of mine that has been sitting around," Tana Umaga said as he handed over the top.

5:21pm

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada went public with her alopecia struggles back in 2018, admitting that it had been a "terrifying" experience for her.

11:33am

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

10:37am

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

5:57am

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

5:00am