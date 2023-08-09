Rugby
Associated Press

Samoa includes three former All Blacks in World Cup squad

12:31pm
Charlie Faumuina.

Charlie Faumuina. (Source: Photosport)

Samoa has named England-based Chris Vui and Ireland-based Michael Ala'alatoa as co-captains and included three former All Blacks in its Rugby World Cup squad for the tournament beginning in France next month.

Bristol loose forward Vui and Leinster prop Ala'alatoa were included in a 32-man squad for the tournament, with one player to be named.

Samoa opens the tournament against Chile in a Pool D match on September 16. It then plays Argentina, Japan and England to complete its preliminary matches.

Coach Seilala Mapuusa named three former New Zealand internationals - flyhalf Lima Sopoaga, flanker Steven Luatua and prop Charlie Faumuina - while flyhalf Christian Leali’ifano represented Australia at the 2019 World Cup.

Samoa/Western Samoa did not play in the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987 but has played in all eight tournaments since. Its best performances were quarterfinals in 1991 and 1995.

In the last World Cup in 2019 in Japan, the Pacific islanders won just one of three group games and did not qualify for the knockout rounds.

Samoa's World Cup squad:

Forwards: Michael Alaalatoa (co-captain), Paul Alo-Emile, Charlie Faumuina, Jordan Lay, Seilala Lam, Sama Malolo, Luteru Tolai, Brian Alainuuese, Theo McFarland, Sam Slade, Chris Vui (co-captain), Sootala Faasoo, Miracle Fai’ilagi, Fritz Lee, Steven Luatua, Alamanda Motuga, Taleni Seu, Sa Jordan Taufua.

Backs: Ere Enari, Melani Matavao, Jonathan Taumateine, Christian Leali’ifano, Lima Sopoaga, Alai D’Angelo Leuila, Tumua Manu, Duncan Paiaaua, Ulupano Junior Seuteni, Nigel Ah Wong, Ed Fidow, Neria Fomai, Benjamin Lam, Danny Toala.

RugbyRugby World CupPacific Islands

SHARE ME

More Stories

All Blacks: Cane and Beauden Barrett sit out final pre-RWC run

All Blacks: Cane and Beauden Barrett sit out final pre-RWC run

Coach Ian Foster says Cane has a gastro bug and Barrett a tight Achilles as squad wrap up camp in Napier before flying out for Europe next week.

2:22pm

Analysis: McCaw's role in inspiring All Blacks to World Cup glory

Analysis: McCaw's role in inspiring All Blacks to World Cup glory

Former All Blacks skipper McCaw is one of several former greats serving as aspirational figures ahead of France campaign, writes Patrick McKendry.

Tue, Aug 8

Sir Steve Hansen on Retallick selection: 'I don't think it's a risk'

Sir Steve Hansen on Retallick selection: 'I don't think it's a risk'

Tue, Aug 8

10:50

Retallick to miss at least first two World Cup games with knee injury

Retallick to miss at least first two World Cup games with knee injury

Mon, Aug 7

Full video: All Blacks squad named for Rugby World Cup

Full video: All Blacks squad named for Rugby World Cup

Mon, Aug 7

Opinion: Deadly Mo'unga shows why he's at the peak of his powers

Opinion: Deadly Mo'unga shows why he's at the peak of his powers

Sun, Aug 6

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Five injured in 'serious' two-vehicle crash in Waikato

Five injured in 'serious' two-vehicle crash in Waikato

18 mins ago

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

2:05

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

29 mins ago

Yanfei Bao: Police not searching today, working through inquiries

Yanfei Bao: Police not searching today, working through inquiries

39 mins ago

Infamous Colombian drug kingpin jailed, apologises for crimes

Infamous Colombian drug kingpin jailed, apologises for crimes

54 mins ago

Off-duty Auckland cop drunkenly smashed supermarket window

Off-duty Auckland cop drunkenly smashed supermarket window

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada went public with her alopecia struggles back in 2018, admitting that it had been a "terrifying" experience for her.

11:33am

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The sentence brings an end to a dramatic trial that created a cultural firestorm in the hip-hop community.

10:37am

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

5:57am

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

5:00am

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Tue, Aug 8