New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Passport wait times approaching levels seen at border reopening

3:54pm
A New Zealand passport.

A New Zealand passport. (Source: istock.com)

Despite plans to fix long wait times for New Zealand passports, the situation is as dire as it was when the borders re-opened last year.

There are currently more than 37,000 passports waiting to be processed, and it takes a month, on average, for each to be processed and mailed out.

The Department of Internal Affairs said it was again facing a surge of applications. It was a similar situation to this time last year.

In March, June, July, and August 2022, it took 19, 24, 21, and 17 working days, respectively for applications to be processed.

Over the rest of 2022 that wait time dropped back down to eight days, below the Government target of 10 days.

In February of 2023 the processing times started to climb back up. It was now taking at least 19 days to process a new passport, which is as bad as it was when the borders reopened.

"July and August 2023 have had the longest average wait time for any month in the last 12 months," Department of Internal Affairs general manager of services and access Julia Wootton said.

The department processed 42,470 passports in June and 42,637 passports in July 2023.

In June 2022 Internal Affairs was dealing with similar volumes of applications and said the usual 10-day wait was about a month, with further delays for delivery.

At the time, the service delivery and operations deputy chief executive said there hadn't been a backlog like this since 1992.

Despite the borders reopening more than 18 months ago, the department is blaming the increased processing time on a number of factors.

"These include a sustained increase in the monthly volume of applications after the New Zealand borders reopened," it said.

It also blamed an increase in Covid-19 community cases which had reduced staffing due to isolation requirements.

These were the same reasons DIA used a year ago, the last time delays surged.

It also, once again, said they were training and recruiting new staff - as well as bringing in former passports staff from across the department to help assist.

It said, just like a year ago, that members of the team were doing additional hours, including weekends.

The Department of Internal Affairs had to downsize its workforce during the pandemic because people were not needing passports renewed, with travel heavily restricted.

When the borders reopened, the department was caught off guard and had to bring people in fast, but that took time and training to see an actual reduction in wait times.

This fixed the delays temporarily - but it once again was trying to hire staff and train them up to meet demand.

By Charlotte Cook of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTourismTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

NZ fails to hit heights on Forbes' ecotourism rankings

NZ fails to hit heights on Forbes' ecotourism rankings

The United States and UK managed to rank higher than Aotearoa.

Wed, Aug 2

How service robots are helping hotels

How service robots are helping hotels

Hotels using robots have described them as a supplement to staff - but is there a risk they could replace them?

Mon, Jul 31

1:52

Fog at Auckland Airport cancels multitudes of flights

Fog at Auckland Airport cancels multitudes of flights

Mon, Jul 31

Childrens' developing faces pose challenge for biometric passports

Childrens' developing faces pose challenge for biometric passports

Thu, Jul 27

Air NZ unveils 'Taste of Aotearoa' in new menu offerings

Air NZ unveils 'Taste of Aotearoa' in new menu offerings

Thu, Jul 27

Why are domestic flights so expensive in New Zealand?

Why are domestic flights so expensive in New Zealand?

Mon, Jul 24

6:44

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

0 min ago

Florida Mega Millions player wins $2.6 billion jackpot

Florida Mega Millions player wins $2.6 billion jackpot

10 mins ago

Dunedin's Raylene Bates named Chef de Mission for 2024 Paralympics

Dunedin's Raylene Bates named Chef de Mission for 2024 Paralympics

18 mins ago

NSW wedding bus driver excused from court due to licence issues

NSW wedding bus driver excused from court due to licence issues

28 mins ago

Riverfront brawl brings unwelcome attention to historic Alabama city

Riverfront brawl brings unwelcome attention to historic Alabama city

41 mins ago

'Substantial' train delays in Akl after vehicle hits bridge

'Substantial' train delays in Akl after vehicle hits bridge

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Watch: Jason Momoa blown away with jersey from All Blacks great

Watch: Jason Momoa blown away with jersey from All Blacks great

"I've got an old jersey of mine that has been sitting around," Tana Umaga said as he handed over the top.

5:21pm

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada went public with her alopecia struggles back in 2018, admitting that it had been a "terrifying" experience for her.

11:33am

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

10:37am

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

5:57am

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

5:00am