NSW wedding bus driver excused from court due to licence issues

18 mins ago
More than 20 others were injured when the bus hit a roundabout and rolled in Hunter Valley’s popular winery area.

More than 20 others were injured when the bus hit a roundabout and rolled in Hunter Valley’s popular winery area. (Source: 1News)

A bus driver hit with additional charges over a crash that killed 10 people and injured 25 more will not have to face court when his case is mentioned again because of difficulties with his licence suspended.

Brett Andrew Button, 58, was initially charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, and one count of negligent driving occasioning the deaths of 10 people, over the June crash after a wedding.

Among 52 new charges brought in August are nine counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and 25 charges of causing bodily harm through misconduct when Button allegedly recklessly drove the 57-seat Volvo bus.

Several charges are a backup alleging negligent, rather than dangerous driving, occasioning death or grievous bodily harm, and Button currently faces a total of 63 charges.

He has not yet entered a plea.

Button was behind the wheel with 35 passengers bound for Singleton, returning from a wedding, when the bus flipped at Greta in the NSW Hunter region at about 11.30pm on June 11.

Nine people died at the scene, and a tenth on the way to hospital.

Rebecca Mullen, Zachary Bray, Andrew Scott, Lynan Scott, Tori Cowburn, Angus Craig, Nadene McBride, Kyah McBride and Kane Symons are named, along with an unidentified person, in court documents alleging Button caused their deaths through dangerous or negligent driving.

Button was granted bail after appearing in Cessnock Local Court in June, opposed by police and despite a strong prosecution case supported by passenger statements about his behaviour before the crash.

He is accused of driving dangerously fast in thick fog and telling passengers to "fasten your seatbelts" moments before losing control at a roundabout.

The bus then smashed into a guard rail before tipping on its side.

A partial brief of evidence has now been served.

Button was excused from appearing at Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday and for his next mention on October 4.

"There's some issues with his licence," Button's lawyer Jemma O'Brien told the court on Wednesday.

Button cannot drive or drink alcohol as part of his original bail conditions, which have been continued.

Police subpoenas have been returned with documents from Linq Buslines and a Charlestown pain management clinic.

