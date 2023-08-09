Business

rnz.co.nz

KiwiSaver assets continue their rebound - survey

7:07pm

(Source: 1News)

KiwiSaver funds have continued their rebound as global markets stage a recovery.

The latest survey from investment firm Morningstar shows KiwiSaver assets increased to $98 billion at the end of the second quarter, compared to $91.9 billion in the previous quarter.

All multisector KiwiSaver funds delivered positive returns over the June quarter, with the average returns ranging from 1.2% in conservative funds to 5.4% in aggressive.

ANZ led the market share with more than $19.6 billion in assets, followed by ASB, BT (Westpac) and Fisher Funds.

Morningstar director of data Greg Bunkall said markets had been performing strongly since Christmas, and conditions were expected to keep improving.

"Asset prices typically look forward rather than backwards," he said.

"The price you pay for the bonds and stocks that you want today are typically driven by what investors see in the future. So they're obviously seeing through the turbulence in the economy right now but predicting better earnings for companies going forward."

Further increases in interest rates remained the biggest risk to KiwiSaver funds, Bunkall said.

"If inflation doesn't get under control and if central banks think that interest rates need to keep rising, then that'll put pressure on KiwiSaver balances," he said.

Morningstar said long-term returns over the past decade averaged from 8.7% for aggressive funds, 8.3% for growth, 6.6% for balanced, 4.6% for moderate and 4.2% for conservative.

Top performers over the quarter against their competitors included Kiwi Wealth Default Conservative in the conservative category, QuayStreet Socially Responsible Investment fund in the balanced category, QuayStreet Growth in the growth category and Generate Focused Growth in the aggressive.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandPersonal FinanceBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kinanomics: Kina causing ecosystem havoc could bring economic joy

Kinanomics: Kina causing ecosystem havoc could bring economic joy

An exploding population of wild kina is turning parts of the seabed barren, but the Kinanomics Project aims to tip the balance back and create new economic opportunities.

7:30pm

3:01

Major bank records net profit of more than $1.5 billion

Major bank records net profit of more than $1.5 billion

The bank's full-year profit lifted 6%.

12:27pm

Limited edition NZ honey for sale with eye-watering $2500 price tag

Limited edition NZ honey for sale with eye-watering $2500 price tag

10:57am

5:55

No FIFA Women's World Cup in NZ under ACT cuts - Robertson

No FIFA Women's World Cup in NZ under ACT cuts - Robertson

Tue, Aug 8

NZ's first IKEA one step closer as 'vital' project takes shape

NZ's first IKEA one step closer as 'vital' project takes shape

Tue, Aug 8

Frustration at insurer's refusal to fully fund incontinence treatment

Frustration at insurer's refusal to fully fund incontinence treatment

Tue, Aug 8

10:03

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

Black Caps considering naming injured Williamson for World Cup

Black Caps considering naming injured Williamson for World Cup

20 mins ago

3 tickets share Lotto First Division, $30m Powerball rolls over

3 tickets share Lotto First Division, $30m Powerball rolls over

21 mins ago

Soaring temperatures, wildfires force 1400 to evacuate in Portugal

Soaring temperatures, wildfires force 1400 to evacuate in Portugal

36 mins ago

Woman supporting grandparents who are raising their grandchildren

4:34

Woman supporting grandparents who are raising their grandchildren

51 mins ago

Campion College to make kapa haka debut at Tamararo Festival

3:05

Campion College to make kapa haka debut at Tamararo Festival

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Watch: Jason Momoa blown away with jersey from All Blacks great

Watch: Jason Momoa blown away with jersey from All Blacks great

"I've got an old jersey of mine that has been sitting around," Tana Umaga said as he handed over the top.

5:21pm

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada went public with her alopecia struggles back in 2018, admitting that it had been a "terrifying" experience for her.

11:33am

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

10:37am

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

5:57am

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

5:00am