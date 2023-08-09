Health
Bang Showbiz

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

47 mins ago
Jada Pinkett Smith's hair is making a "comeback".

The 51-year-old star has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over recent years, but Jada has now taken to social media to reveal that her hair has recently regrown.

Alongside a photo of her short blonde hair, Jade wrote on Instagram: "This here hair is act'n like it's try'n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we'll see [stars emoji] (sic)"

Jada went public with her alopecia struggles back in 2018, admitting that it had been a "terrifying" experience for her.

The Hollywood star's condition is often associated with stress and anxiety — but at the time, Jada didn't have any explanation for her hair loss.

During an appearance on Red Table Talk, Jada — who spent some time wearing turbans to cover her bald scalp — shared: "I've been getting lots of questions about why I've been wearing this turban. Well, I've been having issues with hair loss. And I'll tell you it was terrifying when it first started.

"I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair, just in my hands, and I was like, 'Oh my God am I going bald?'

"It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear."

Jada's struggles were also thrown into the spotlight at the Oscars in 2022, when Chris Rock made a joke about her baldness.

The comedian likened Jada's appearance to that of Demi Moore's character in the 1997 action movie G.I. Jane.

He said: "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2', can't wait to see you!"

The joke prompted an angry reaction from Will Smith, Jada's husband, who walked on stage to confront Chris and hit him across the face, before he sat down again.

Chris subsequently said: "Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me."

And then Will — who was now sat back among the audience — replied: "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth!"

