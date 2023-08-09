World
Associated Press

Infamous Colombian drug kingpin jailed, apologises for crimes

36 mins ago
Dairo Antonio Úsuga, one of the world's most dangerous drug lords.

Dairo Antonio Úsuga, one of the world's most dangerous drug lords. (Source: Associated Press)

For years, the man known as Otoniel was seen as one of the world's most dangerous drug lords, the elusive boss of a cartel and paramilitary group with a blood-drenched grip on much of northern Colombia.

Today, Dairo Antonio Úsuga said he was "accepting responsibility for the crimes that I have committed" as he was sentenced to 45 years in prison in the US.

"I apologise to the governments of the United States and of Colombia and to the victims of the crimes that I have committed," Úsuga, 51, said through a court interpreter.

The former leader of the notorious Clan de Golfo, or Gulf Clan, had pleaded guilty in January to high-level drug trafficking charges, admitting he oversaw the smuggling of tons of US-bound cocaine and acknowledging "there was a lot of violence".

The US agreed not to seek a life sentence in order to get him extradited from Colombia, where he faces the prospect of further prosecution if he survives long enough to be released in the States.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that the 45-year sentence showed the nation would hold criminal kingpins accountable, "no matter where they are and no matter how long it takes", for harming Americans.

Úsuga and his lawyers sought to cast him as a product of his homeland's woes — remote rural hardship, surrounded by guerilla warfare, recruited into it at age 16 and hardened by decades of losing friends, fellow soldiers and loved ones to violence.

Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias Otoniel, centre, after his arrest.

Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias Otoniel, centre, after his arrest. (Source: Associated Press)

"Having been born into a region of great conflict, I grew up within this conflict," he said in court, advising young people "not to take the path that I have taken".

"We should leave armed conflicts in the past," he added.

But US District Judge Dora Irizarry, invoking her own childhood in a South Bronx housing complex that she said was wracked with drug dealing and violence, told the kingpin that environment was no excuse.

"People growing up in these communities, who have the will and have the desire, work their way out of it," she said, telling Úsuga that he had chances "to leave this life behind — and you didn't".

For decades, nearly every Colombian's life has been touched by the country's many-sided conflict. A mish-mash of leftist guerrillas, right-wing paramilitary groups, narcotraffickers and other bands of criminals have warred for control of mountainous swaths of the country.

Brooklyn-based US Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement that the misery spawned by Úsuga's "incredibly violent, vengeful, and bloody reign" might never be fully calculated.

He was the country's most-wanted kingpin before his arrest in 2021, and he had been under indictment in the US since 2009.

Despite manhunts and US and Colombian reward offers topping US$5 million (NZ$8.25 million) in total, Úsuga long evaded capture, partly by rotating through a network of rural safe houses.

After his arrest, Gulf Clan members attempted a cyanide poisoning of a potential witness against him and tried to kill the witness' lawyer, according to prosecutors.

