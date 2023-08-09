World
Florida Mega Millions player wins $2.6 billion jackpot

6:39pm
Lottery forms are shown in a supermarket in the Little Havana neighbourhood of Miami, Florida. (Source: Associated Press)

Someone in Florida won a US$1.58 billion (NZ$2.6 billion) Mega Millions jackpot today, ending a stretch of lottery futility that had stretched for nearly four months.

Before the big win today, there had been 31 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game’s jackpot on April 18. That enabled the prize to steadily grow to be the third-largest ever in US history.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of one in 302.6 million.

The $2.6 billion payout would go to the winner if they opt for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot is an estimated $783.3 million.

The prize money is subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.

