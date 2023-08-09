New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

'A big electric neighbour': Relief 50-year-old pylons coming down

8:47am
Matt Quinn thinks his property will rise in value when the towers come down.

Matt Quinn thinks his property will rise in value when the towers come down. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Residents of a New Plymouth suburb are celebrating the imminent removal of 16 power pylons — some erected in their backyards —which have towered over the neighbourhood for about 50 years.

National grid operator Transpower no longer needs the towers that once relayed electricity to and from a substation at the New Plymouth Power Station — which shut down in 2008.

Matt Quinn has owned his home on Marama Crescent in Spotswood for more than 30 years.

A 50m high power pylon towered over his property from a neighbouring section.

He was looking forward to it coming down.

"It's going to be a lot better because when you go outside you won't have worry about looking at them. You won't have to worry about any crackling noise."

Quinn said it would be good news for the value of his property.

"I think it's going to bring it up a bit more in valuation because having those hanging across you sort of puts things off."

He believed his property might be worth $20,000 more with the tower gone.

Danielle Smith who rents on Tohu Place had some reservations about what removing the tower there meant for the future.

"I'm definitely looking forward to them coming down; I just hope they don't subdivide us. That would be the biggest thing.

"I just like having a yard for our kids to play in and as you can see it's a big yard. I'd hate for them to cut it up, and then I've got nothing at all, just so they can put another property on there."

Smith would not miss the buzzing and wind howling through the wires.

Ben Ratford rents on nearby Tohora Place.

"It's gone quiet now but it used to sparkle and pump out power. I'm quite glad that it's going."

A tower rises skyward from a vacant lot next to the home he shared with mates.

"It's just like having a neighbour. It's the same size as having another house. It's just like having a big electric neighbour."

David Easton bought on Tohora Place a couple of years back.

David Easton, with baby Mia, thinks he timed the purchase of his Tohora Place home perfectly.

David Easton, with baby Mia, thinks he timed the purchase of his Tohora Place home perfectly. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

He thought he had timed it nicely.

"Really it's just worked out to our favour really. To be honest it didn't affect us too much at all. They just crackled a bit while they were connected, but really it's more the thought of it being there and maybe the look. It's possibly an eyesore but we weren't deterred at all when we bought this place."

Harcourts Real Estate agent Mike Powell said Easton and his neighbours might be in for a bit of a windfall.

"We've had several listings in the area and I've noticed a reasonable amount of feedback each time from some people who just won't go near the power lines, so with those out that opens properties in the area up to the entire market really and there's great value for money there. So, I reckon we might just see a bit of a surge in the Spotswood area in that neighbourhood."

Powell believed properties in the area could experience a boost of up to $40,000.

Transpower said the two overhead sections of wire were no longer required because of an earlier project to remove a substation at the former power station site and connect those lines together at Omata.

This reinforced transmission supply into the Carrington St substation in Vogeltown which was now a key supply point for New Plymouth's power supply.

Grid supply general manager Mark Ryall said work to remove the transmission wires — some of which would require suspending workers underneath a helicopter to detach equipment — was already underway.

Once the wires were down attention would turn to the towers, with all 16 expected to be gone by the end of the year.

"This will typically involve the use of large cranes to remove towers section by section and for those towers with subsurface foundations, further removal work will be planned in conjunction with landowners and manawhenua," Ryall said.

It was a good feeling to be taking the towers out of landowners' sections, he said.

"It's great because they are no longer needed and we can take them away. We have a big focus on our social licence to operate and we don't want to have any bigger footprint than we need, so where we can remove things which gives back land and access to the local community that is a great feeling and something we will definitely do."

Ryall said Transpower no longer erected towers across residential neighbourhoods.

"We do not install towers or new lines through and area over housing today. We wouldn't do that and you probably couldn't get a consent for its installation. A lot of the towers and lines were built from the 1940s through to the 70s and often they were initially over rural land and housing has developed in and around them over time."

By Robin Martin of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTaranaki

SHARE ME

More Stories

'No faith' in investigation of Kaoss Price shooting - Ngarewa-Packer

'No faith' in investigation of Kaoss Price shooting - Ngarewa-Packer

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said training was needed to ensure using a gun was not the first police response and that police shouldn't conduct their own investigation if they caused the person's death.

5:10pm

Fatal police shooting of Kaoss Price justified, investigation finds

Fatal police shooting of Kaoss Price justified, investigation finds

Price's family say they are exploring all of their legal options in response to the findings.

Mon, Aug 7

Police seek sightings of man who grabbed student on way to school

Police seek sightings of man who grabbed student on way to school

Mon, Aug 7

Taranaki woman with stage 3 cancer victim of hit-and-run

Taranaki woman with stage 3 cancer victim of hit-and-run

Wed, Aug 2

6:37

Police issue warning after 'number of people' overdose on GHB

Police issue warning after 'number of people' overdose on GHB

Tue, Aug 1

Stroke survivors find hope in New Plymouth support group

Stroke survivors find hope in New Plymouth support group

Sat, Jul 29

4:17

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Luxon's plan to ban phones at school is unworkable - principals

7:22

Luxon's plan to ban phones at school is unworkable - principals

24 mins ago

Trent Boult returns to Black Caps for ODI series against England

2:04

Trent Boult returns to Black Caps for ODI series against England

44 mins ago

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

44 mins ago

Dickason trial: Expert questioned on view killings weren’t act of anger

Dickason trial: Expert questioned on view killings weren’t act of anger

54 mins ago

Person crashes, steals car and drives wrong way up Akl motorway

Person crashes, steals car and drives wrong way up Akl motorway

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada went public with her alopecia struggles back in 2018, admitting that it had been a "terrifying" experience for her.

44 mins ago

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The sentence brings an end to a dramatic trial that created a cultural firestorm in the hip-hop community.

10:37am

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

5:57am

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

5:00am

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

1:26pm