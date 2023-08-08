World
Associated Press

Watch: House collapses into Alaskan river during floods

47 mins ago

At least two buildings have been destroyed and residents of others have been evacuated from Juneau after flooding caused by a release of water from a glacier-dammed lake near Alaska's capital city, officials said.

The Mendenhall River flooded on Saturday (local time) because of a major release from Suicide Basin above Alaska's capital city, a news release from the City and Borough of Juneau said.

Video posted on social media showed towering trees behind a home falling into the rushing river as the water ate away at the bank. Eventually, the home, teetering at the edge, collapsed into the river.

River levels began falling Sunday but the city said the banks of the river remained highly unstable. Some roadways were blocked by silt and debris from the flooding, it said.

Such glacial outburst floods happen when glaciers melt and pour massive amounts of water into nearby lakes. A study released earlier this year found such floods pose a risk to 15 million people around the globe, more than half of them in India, Pakistan, Peru and China.

Suicide Basin has released water that has caused flooding along the Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River since 2011, according to the National Weather Service.

However, the maximum water level in the lake on Saturday night exceeded the previous record flood stage set in July 2016, the weather service reported.

WorldNorth AmericaClimate Change

SHARE ME

More Stories

Dog lies on golf cart accelerator, runs over girl, 4, in US

Dog lies on golf cart accelerator, runs over girl, 4, in US

"Fortunately, the child was back to eating her popcorn within minutes of the incident," the local fire chief said.

3:15pm

The Exorcist director William Friedkin dead at 87

The Exorcist director William Friedkin dead at 87

Friedkin was quickly anointed one of Hollywood's top directors when he was only in his 30s.

2:40pm

US teacher who had 'kill list' of students sentenced

US teacher who had 'kill list' of students sentenced

2:02pm

US man charged after attacking nurse, stripping, flooding ED

US man charged after attacking nurse, stripping, flooding ED

10:40am

Police officer unrepentant at sentencing in George Floyd's death

Police officer unrepentant at sentencing in George Floyd's death

9:46am

US girl, 8, shot by man upset with kids making noise - neighbours

US girl, 8, shot by man upset with kids making noise - neighbours

9:13am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

10 mins ago

No FIFA Women's World Cup in NZ under ACT cuts - Robertson

No FIFA Women's World Cup in NZ under ACT cuts - Robertson

16 mins ago

Man arrested after fatal shooting at Auckland reserve

Man arrested after fatal shooting at Auckland reserve

18 mins ago

SFO to investigate use of targeted Govt funding on flood recovery

SFO to investigate use of targeted Govt funding on flood recovery

28 mins ago

Passengers endure 10-hour flight to nowhere as Niger closes airspace

Passengers endure 10-hour flight to nowhere as Niger closes airspace

37 mins ago

Murder of two FBI agents leads to Australian IT paedophile busts

Murder of two FBI agents leads to Australian IT paedophile busts

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

The former The Smiths frontman hit headlines recently after lambasting those paying tribute to Sinead O'Connor.

1:26pm

Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

Bryan Randall died on Sunday after a private three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

10:21am

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

5:00am

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Mon, Aug 7

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Mon, Aug 7