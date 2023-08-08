World
US man charged after attacking nurse, stripping, flooding ED

36 mins ago
The 53-year-old became agitated while in a waiting room at the North Collier Hospital in Naples, Florida.

The 53-year-old became agitated while in a waiting room at the North Collier Hospital in Naples, Florida. (Source: istock.com)

A man in southwest Florida has been charged with flooding a hospital's emergency rooms after attacking a nurse and stripping off his clothes.

The 53-year-old became agitated while in a waiting room at the North Collier Hospital in Naples, Florida, on Saturday (local time), according to a report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

He barged into the emergency room, pushed a patient and then pushed a nurse in the head. After the hospital staff got him into a room in an effort to keep him from disturbing other patients, he took off his clothes and pulled a high-pressure water pipe from the wall, the report said.

The hospital's emergency rooms flooded, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage, according to the report.

Responding deputies subdued the man using a taser after he threatened them, and he was taken into custody. He is facing a single charge of aggravated battery and four charges of criminal mischief.

