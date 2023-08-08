The Exorcist director William Friedkin dead at 87

William Friedkin, the generation-defining director who brought a visceral realism to 1970s hits The French Connection and The Exorcist and was quickly anointed one of Hollywood's top directors when he was only in his 30s, has died. He was 87.

Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for The French Connection, died today in Los Angeles, Marcia Franklin, his executive assistant for 24 years, told The Associated Press on behalf of his family and wife, former studio head Sherry Lansing. His son Cedric Friedkin told the AP he died after a long illness.

“He was role model to me and to (my brother) Jack," Cedric Friedkin said. "He was a massive inspiration.”

He cemented his legacy early with The French Connection, which was based on a true story and deals with the efforts of maverick New York City police Detective James Popeye Doyle to track down Frenchman Alain Charnier, mastermind of a large drug pipeline funnelling heroin into the United States.

It contains one of the most thrilling chase scenes ever filmed: Doyle, played by Gene Hackman in an Oscar-winning performance, barely misses making the arrest on a subway train, then stops a passing car to follow the train as it emerges on an elevated railway. He races underneath, dodging cars, trucks and pedestrians, including a woman pushing a baby buggy, before catching up to one of Rey's henchmen and shooting him.

The movie, which was made for only US$2 million, became a box office hit when it was released in 1971. It won Academy Awards for best picture, screenplay and film editing, and led critics to hail Friedkin, then just 32, as a leading member of a new generation of filmmakers.

He followed with an even bigger blockbuster, The Exorcist, released in 1973 and based on William Peter Blatty’s bestselling novel about a 12-year-old girl possessed by the devil.

The harrowing scenes of the girl’s possession and a splendid cast, including Linda Blair as the girl, Ellen Burstyn as her mother and Max Von Sydow and Jason Miller as the priests who try to exorcise the devil, helped make the film a box-office sensation. It was so scary for its era that many viewers fled the theatre before it was over and some reported being unable to sleep for days afterward.

The Exorcist received 10 Oscar nominations, including one for Friedkin as director, and won two, for Blatty’s script and for sound.

With that second success, Friedkin would go on to direct movies and TV shows well into the 21st century. But he would never again come close to matching the acclaim he'd received for those early works, and gained a reputation for clashing with both actors and studio executives.

“I embody arrogance, insecurity and ambition that spur me on as they hold me back,” he wrote in his 2012 memoir.

His 1977 film Sorcerer, a gangster thriller starring Roy Scheider was widely panned at the time and also failed with audiences. It's since been reappraised by critics and has become a cult classic that Friedkin himself would continue to defend. In 2017, he told IndieWire that it's the only of his films that he could still watch.

“The zeitgeist had changed by the time it came out,” he said in 2013. “It came out at the time of Star Wars, and that more than any film that I can recall really captured the zeitgeist.”

Star Wars was a film he was approached to produce, but he said later that he couldn't see its potential. He also turned down M*A*S*H for the same reason.

Francis Ford Coppola praised Friedkin in a statement, saying his films "are alive with his genius".

"Pick any of them out of a hat and you’ll be dazzled. His lovable, irascible personality was cover for a beautiful, brilliant, deep-feeling giant of a man. It’s very hard to grasp that I will never enjoy his company again, but his work will at least stand in for him,” Coppola's statement said.

A few years after Sorcerer brought him back to Earth, he followed with another disappointment: Cruising, starring Al Pacino as a cop who goes undercover to solve the grisly murders of several gay men. It was protested by gay rights activists for how it depicted homosexuality.

Other film credits included To Live and Die in L.A., Rules of Engagement and a TV remake of the classic play and Sidney Lumet movie 12 Angry Men. Friedkin also directed episodes for such TV shows as The Twilight Zone, Rebel Highway and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.