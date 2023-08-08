SFO to investigate use of targeted Govt funding on flood recovery

Misappropriation of targeted government funding related to the cyclone and flooding recovery and rebuild will be investigated by the Serious Fraud Office.

It said this will be an area it will focus on for the next 18 months, as part of its statement of intent.

The SFO is the lead law enforcement agency for investigating and prosecuting serious or complex financial crime, including bribery and corruption.

Director Karen Chang said the SFO's remit was broad and misappropriation of government funding was one of seven areas it would focus on.

"We are focused on creating a ripple effect from our work that acts to disrupt and deter offenders, through the judicial process and our work in lifting awareness and counter fraud prevention capability," Chang said.

"To help us achieve the case impact priority, we have developed strategic areas of focus to guide our decision-making and to signal to stakeholders where we are looking to focus our attention and resources."

She said the SFO would aim to have at least 40% of its cases fall within its new focus areas, which would be updated every 12-to-18 months.

"These focus areas are intended to be dynamic and responsive to issues that we believe are particularly pertinent to New Zealand's economic and financial wellbeing in the current environment," Chang said.

"The list does not represent the entirety of SFO's caseload and we continue to encourage complainants to approach us about any allegations involving suspected serious or complex fraud."

The areas of focus are:

Corporate and commercial fraud that threatens New Zealand's reputation as a safe place to do business

Misappropriation of targeted Government funding (including emergency recovery or rebuild)

Disruption of emerging trends

Foreign bribery or foreign influence allegations

Fraud that targets or disproportionately harms a particularly vulnerable community or group

Corruption of public officials where health and safety is compromised

Frauds perpetrated or facilitated by trusted professionals or professional enablers

