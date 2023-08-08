World
AAP

Probe intensifies into blaze that killed man, five boys

8:25am
Russell Island locals have named the father killed in the fire as Wayne Godinet.

Russell Island locals have named the father killed in the fire as Wayne Godinet. (Source: Nine)

Police are keeping an "open mind" as they investigate the cause of a horrific blaze that killed a man and five boys as a distraught island community mourns the tragedy.

Investigators have begun removing bodies and will next investigate the source of a horrific blaze that ripped through a house on Russell Island and killed 34-year-old Wayne Godinet and five young boys early on Sunday.

The children's mother Samantha Stephenson survived the inferno, managing to flee the two-storey home as it was engulfed in flames about 6am.

Witnesses reported seeing Godinet running back into the burning building to try to save the boys and his partner screaming for help, telling first responders her family was trapped inside the burning home.

The blaze spread to two other properties that were saved by firefighters and several neighbours were treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

The deadly blaze has left the small Moreton Bay community in shock and looking for answers as they pay tribute to the children aged 11, 10, twin four-year-olds and a three-year-old.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said some elements of the tragedy required closer scrutiny and investigators were "keeping an open mind" as to the cause.

"No determination has been made at this stage as to whether this fire is suspicious or not," he said on Monday.

Massingham said officers had previously been called to the house and Godinet was known to police.

They were investigating whether he was allowed to be at the house and previous calls to the address were under review, he said.

Police said a 21-year-old woman also escaped the blaze.

The women were released from hospital on Sunday night and police hoped to speak to them again on Monday.

Locals have paid their respects by placing flowers, candles and stuffed toys nearby and at the entrance to the island's state school.

Local authorities have set up a fundraising account through the local registered charitable trust, The Redland Foundation.

