Environment

rnz.co.nz

Piggery effluent pollutes Waikato stream - council

9:41am
A screenshot of a video taken by Waikato Regional Council staff showing effluent overflowing from a holding tank.

A screenshot of a video taken by Waikato Regional Council staff showing effluent overflowing from a holding tank. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Waikato Regional Council successfully sought a court order to stop a pig farm discharging effluent into a waterway north of Te Aroha, but that has not stopped the problem.

A video taken by council staff on August 2 showed effluent overflowing from a holding tank into a stream.

Landowners have been warned that piggery effluent has entered the Patuwhao Stream which flows to the Waihou River.

Because of this, compliance manager Patrick Lynch said there would be faecal bacteria, ammonia and high nutrients in the water.

"We're urging landowners taking surface water downstream from this site to exercise caution until the risk has passed," he said.

On August 4, the council was granted an interim enforcement order from the Environment Court due to alleged ongoing, uncontrolled and unauthorised discharges to both land and water.

However the council said since then it had responded to a further significant discharge of effluent reported on August 7.

"Applying to the Environment Court for an interim enforcement order is unprecedented in this region, but we view the ongoing discharges at this site to be an emergency," Lynch said in a statement.

"They are having an extreme impact on the environment and community, which we feel necessitates such action under the Resource Management Act.

"This latest incident will form part of an active investigation by the council, and as such we're unable to provide any further information at this time."

The order requires the piggery company to cease discharging a contaminant onto land in circumstances which may result in it entering water.

To do this it needs to reduce stock numbers, reduce the level of effluent currently being stored, and explore lawful options for relocating pig effluent offsite.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoEnvironmentAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Watershed moment': Govt announces $2b 'net zero' fund

'Watershed moment': Govt announces $2b 'net zero' fund

It's aimed at helping New Zealand become one of the first countries in the world to reach 100% renewable energy.

8 mins ago

Government announces renewable energy climate fund

LIVE

Government announces renewable energy climate fund

The Government is launching a $2b fund aimed at helping NZ get to 100% renewable energy.

47 mins ago

'Heartbreaking': Fifth puppy found dumped in Auckland rubbish dies

'Heartbreaking': Fifth puppy found dumped in Auckland rubbish dies

10:03am

4:24

Northland kiwi deaths 'just a fraction of what's happening out there'

Northland kiwi deaths 'just a fraction of what's happening out there'

8:13am

4:58

Large sperm whale traditionally harvested, buried off Far North coast

Large sperm whale traditionally harvested, buried off Far North coast

5:00am

2:40

Suspected roaming dogs maul six kiwi in Northland in two weeks

Suspected roaming dogs maul six kiwi in Northland in two weeks

3:36pm

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

'Watershed moment': Govt announces $2b 'net zero' fund

'Watershed moment': Govt announces $2b 'net zero' fund

19 mins ago

NZ's first IKEA one step closer as 'vital' project takes shape

NZ's first IKEA one step closer as 'vital' project takes shape

26 mins ago

Woman dies after reportedly being dropped from stretcher at hospital

Woman dies after reportedly being dropped from stretcher at hospital

37 mins ago

US man charged after attacking nurse, stripping, flooding ED

US man charged after attacking nurse, stripping, flooding ED

47 mins ago

LIVE

Government announces renewable energy climate fund

Government announces renewable energy climate fund

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

Bryan Randall died on Sunday after a private three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

56 mins ago

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

The new Strawpeople album features a duet starring a dead Ugandan dictator and the late Pope John Paul II. Paul Casserly, one half of the band, explains why.

5:00am

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

3:55pm

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Mon, Aug 7

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Sun, Aug 6