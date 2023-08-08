New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

'No faith' in investigation of Kaoss Price shooting - Ngarewa-Packer

5:10pm
Kaoss Price.

Kaoss Price. (Source: Supplied)

Te Pati Māori's co-leader says she has no faith in the police investigation into the fatal shooting of Kaoss Price in 2022.

A Critical Incident Investigation by police found officers were justified in shooting the unarmed 22-year-old who had rammed a police car and attempted to steal cars from passers-by.

A separate Independent Police Conduct Authority investigation and a Coronial Inquiry are also underway.

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer told Morning Report Price was tried by social media before any investigation took place.

The investigation took nearly 18 months to come out, and it had taken that long for the family to get any sort of clarity about what had happened, she said.

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer

Ngarewa-Packer said training was needed to ensure that using a gun was not the first police response to incidents and police should not have the right to conduct their own investigation if they were responsible for the person's death.

Police said the Critical Police Investigation was carried out by senior and experienced staff from outside of the central district overseen by a detective superintendent appointed by the assistant commissioner of investigations.

Police said they were making no further comment at this stage because the Independent Police Conduct Authority investigation and Coronial Inquiry were ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Price whānau at the time, Julia Whaipooti, criticised the lack of respect she felt police had shown towards them.

"It is something that all of us should be concerned about, the police have again investigated themselves and found themselves not criminally liable for the killing at the hands of police of another young man."

She said she did not have faith in police investigating their own actions and people needed to imagine if their unarmed nephew or son was shot dead by police.

"How can that be justified? What made that justified? If police are going to investigate themselves and say it was fine they should be proactively handing over the evidence so they can be examined by someone actually independent."

She said she believed killing an unarmed person could not be justified.

Whaipooti did not believe reports from the IPCA and coroner would lead to any action.

"They may find that there was no justified killing another unarmed man and what will happen? Nothing, it will be noted by the police like many IPCA reports that have come out, they have no teeth."

It was time for the public to hold the police to account for the power that they wielded, she said.

Ngarewa-Packer said said the number of Māori men shot by police was disproportionate.

The family of Kaoss Price was still devastated by the shooting and the way it was managed by police and their lawyers were still assessing the police report, she said.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTaranaki

SHARE ME

More Stories

Vehicle sought in Palmerston North homicide investigation

Vehicle sought in Palmerston North homicide investigation

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen a white 2005 Nissan Teana, registration HLQ924.

5:55pm

Gang funeral leaves one person 'behind bars', bikes impounded

Gang funeral leaves one person 'behind bars', bikes impounded

Police said "unlawful behaviour" was observed at an Auckland checkpoint as gang members rode into town for the funeral of a former Hells Angels president.

5:20pm

Police now seeking bike sightings in hunt for missing Marokopa kids

Police now seeking bike sightings in hunt for missing Marokopa kids

4:55pm

2:39

Man arrested after fatal shooting at Auckland reserve

Man arrested after fatal shooting at Auckland reserve

4:28pm

SFO to investigate use of targeted Govt funding on flood recovery

SFO to investigate use of targeted Govt funding on flood recovery

4:25pm

Fears 'hundreds' of NZ police officers could leave to Queensland

Fears 'hundreds' of NZ police officers could leave to Queensland

3:45pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Video of Aussie posties being knocked over released as warning

0:47

Video of Aussie posties being knocked over released as warning

18 mins ago

Reality star's conviction for child sex abuse images upheld in court

Reality star's conviction for child sex abuse images upheld in court

33 mins ago

Differences between National, ACT under the microscope

2:12

Differences between National, ACT under the microscope

43 mins ago

Hurricanes lock suspended for a month for smoking cannabis

Hurricanes lock suspended for a month for smoking cannabis

5:55pm

Vehicle sought in Palmerston North homicide investigation

Vehicle sought in Palmerston North homicide investigation

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

The former The Smiths frontman hit headlines recently after lambasting those paying tribute to Sinead O'Connor.

1:26pm

Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

Bryan Randall died on Sunday after a private three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

10:21am

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

5:00am

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Mon, Aug 7

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Mon, Aug 7