England overcome send-off to beat Nigeria on penalties

5:39am


England's Chloe Kelly, right, celebrates after scoring the last goal during a penalty shootout at the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Nigeria (Source: Associated Press)

England are through to the Women's World Cup quarter-finals on penalties after overcoming the send-off of star midfielder Lauren James to beat Nigeria.

The Lionesses won 4-2 on penalties with substitute Chloe Kelly sealing the deal after Beth England, Rachel Daly and Alex Greenwood had all scored from the spot at Suncorp Stadium in the round-of-16 clash.

Nigeria's Desire Oparanozie and Michelle Alozie missed with their opening two shots to put the Super Falcons behind the eight-ball.

James was sensationally sent off in the 87th minute for stomplng on the back of Nigeria defender Alozie while she was on the ground.

James was initially given a yellow card but on review it was changed to a red for her brain explosion.

She will automatically miss England's quarter-final on Saturday in Sydney against the winner of Tuesday's round-of-16 clash between Colombia and Jamaica.

The Lionesses composed themselves after James' exit and defended with guile and courage for the duration of extra time.



England's Rachel Daly, and England's Lucy Bronze celebrate after winning the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Nigeria in Brisbane (Source: Associated Press)

Alozie sprayed a shot on an open goal wide in the 98th minute while Nigeria's Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala found goalkeeper and player-of-the-match Mary Earps in the 117th as England held firm.

England have now reached the quarter-finals in all six appearances at the World Cup.

"The odds were against us tonight but the team came together fantastically to really grind it out," Earps said.

"Nigeria were brilliant, relentless. I am so tired but I am so chuffed that we got the job done."

When James was sent off, Earps said she was "gutted".

"That emotion lasts a couple of seconds but then it is about being logical and moving on," she said.

"I have not spoken to LJ (James) yet. I am sure she will be disappointed but we stick together as a team."

The referee controversially ruled a penalty initially to England in the 31st minute after contact by Nigeria midfielder Rasheedat Ajibade on Daly who tumbled over theatrically in the box.



There was a shirt tug outside the box and some contact inside it, but the referee went to the video monitor for a review and the decision was reversed.

Nigeria defender Ashleigh Plumptre struck the underside of the crossbar with a rocket of a shot in the 16th minutes and then forced Earps to dive full length to her right to save another vicious strike.

England forward Alessia Russo had her side's best chance in the 23rd minute when her strike was well saved by Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The second stanza was a minute old when striker Uchenna Kanu hit the crossbar from another Ajibade cross.

England's best chance came with a powerful header by Daly from an Emma Greenwood cross that was magnificently saved low down by Nnadozie.

